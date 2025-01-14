Trugreen Appoints Brian Bugara As Senior Vice President And Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brian Bugara joins the TruGreen team with more than 30 years of experience in the sales, marketing, and business development fields. In his most recent role, he served as the Chief Growth Officer at 1CONCIER. Prior, he also held leadership positions at Rentokil and Cintas.

"Brian has a proven track record in achieving growth through improving sales operations and building strong customer relationships. I am confident he will play a pivotal role in our company's future success and contribute to building our culture as One Team Together," said Kurt Kane, President & CEO.

Brian succeeds, Mark Baranczyk , TruGreen's current Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Experience, who will serve as a strategic advisory role to the position until Spring 2025.

Kurt Kane, added, "We thank Mark Baranczyk

for his five and a half years with TruGreen, and his continued support as Brian transitions into this role. We look forward to building on the foundation he has laid."

About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen

and follow them on Facebook , Instagram

and X .

SOURCE TruGreen