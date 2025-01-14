Squarepet Welcomes Teresa Vuong As Regional Manager For Western Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading brand in premium pet nutrition , announces the addition of Teresa Vuong to its growing team. Teresa has joined SquarePet as the Regional Manager for Western Canada, bringing her experience in pet care and nutrition to the forefront of SquarePet's mission to deliver premium, science-based pet food solutions.

In her new role, Teresa will be responsible for driving growth and strengthening relationships with retailers and partners across Western Canada. She will also focus on expanding SquarePet's footprint in the region by ensuring pet owners have access to the brand's premium, veterinarian-designed formulas.

"Teresa's deep understanding of the pet industry and her passion for pet wellness make her the perfect fit for our team," said Tyler Atkins, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of SquarePet. "Her expertise will play a key role in supporting our retail partners and delivering on our commitment to quality and innovation."

Teresa brings over a decade of dedicated experience in the pet care industry, with a focus on providing compassionate and high-quality care through her work at animal hospitals throughout Western Canada. Her ability to connect with pet owners and prioritize the well-being of their animals has built trust and lasting relationships, a quality that aligns perfectly with SquarePet's mission to deliver premium nutrition and improve the lives of pets. Teresa's expertise in understanding the unique needs of pets and her proven success in fostering meaningful client relationships equip her to drive SquarePet's strategic goals of expanding brand awareness and nurturing partnerships that reflect the company's commitment to superior pet care.

"I am excited to join SquarePet and be part of a team that prioritizes science-backed, premium nutrition for pets," said Teresa Vuong. "I look forward to working closely with our partners in Western Canada to bring SquarePet's exceptional products to more pet families."

SquarePet continues to set itself apart in the pet nutrition market with its focus on high-quality ingredients, transparent sourcing, and formulas developed by veterinary professionals. Teresa's appointment underscores the brand's dedication to growth and its commitment to serving pets and their owners across Canada.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry . SquarePet is a 100% family owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at .

