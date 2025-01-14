BOLD NEW REIMAGINING OF 9/11 LEGACY IS A RIVETING CAUTIONARY TALE FOR OUR TIMES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nine Minutes Eleven Seconds

L.V. Pederson

NINE MINUTES ELEVEN SECONDS by L.V. Pederson

- Kirkus ReviewsSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As cutting-edge continues to shape the world around us, debut author and former screenwriter L.V. Pederson 's emotionally charged espionage thriller NINE MINUTES ELEVEN SECONDS , set for release on January 28, 2025, is a chilling reminder of its potential dangers when placed into the wrong hands, and underscores the unsettling truth that sometimes the real enemy is not who it seems.With a bold reimagining of the 9/11 legacy, NINE MINUTES ELEVEN SECONDS delves into the lingering shadows of a moment that remains a profound wound in America's psyche, crafting a contemporary narrative that intertwines personal trauma with a present-day high-stakes conspiracy.Rather than retelling the events of 9/11, Pederson's immersive novel features a diabolical mastermind with ties to the Twin Towers attack, now concealing his identity behind the façade of Silicon Valley success, and an unsuspecting heroine, the daughter of a 9/11 victim, who must summon the strength to confront her trauma and help bring him down.NINE MINUTES ELEVEN SECONDS, with enthralling elements reminiscent of iconic novelists Tom Clancy and James Patterson, challenges the conventions of espionage storytelling. The young protagonist Madison, a reluctant amateur sleuth with no specialized skills, is haunted by her past yet driven by deeply personal stakes. Her fragility and seemingly unreliable perspective create Hitchcockian tension, keeping readers guessing as her psychological unraveling and eventual empowerment add depth and relatability to this high-octane thriller.The ensuing tale of international espionage, covert operations, and a labyrinthine conspiracy of unusual suspects will captivate fans of crime, suspense, and classic spy thrillers, as well as readers who are intrigued by the dark purposes that cutting-edge technology might serve if it falls into the wrong hands.NINE MINUTES ELEVEN SECONDS IS ALREADY RECEIVING HIGH PRAISE:“Pederson delivers an irresistible thriller... Every chapter races in this fleet-footed debut, teeming with twists and last-minute developments that will shock readers.” – BookLife“An emotionally charged thriller that deftly weaves suspense with a profound exploration of trauma and redemption.” – Kirkus Reviews“A thrilling plot, endearing characters, and clever twists and turns make Nine Minutes Eleven Seconds a novel that readers will enjoy and want to read more than once, like watching a favorite action film over and over.” – BookTribNINE MINUTES ELEVEN SECONDS will be available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major online booksellers nationwide.ABOUT THE AUTHORL.V. Pederson has a B.A. in Philosophy from the University of Alberta and Film Production from USC's School of Cinematic Arts. He began his career as a film censor in Canada before transitioning to a produced screenwriter in Hollywood. A life-altering event led him to become an inventor and entrepreneur, and he is credited with revolutionizing light therapy treatment for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), for which he earned multiple patents and international recognition.Drawing on his cinematic background and lifelong passion for storytelling, Pederson creates narratives that seamlessly blend action, suspense, and emotional depth. His work often delves into themes of perseverance in the face of adversity, the redemption of unlikely heroes, and the search for meaning amid triumph and tragedy. Nine Minutes Eleven Seconds is his debut novel.He lives in Seattle with his wife and son.Learn more about L.V. Pederson at .For more information, including interview requests, review copies, or media inquiries, please contact: ....

