Lowe's Pledges $2 Million To Support California Wildfire Relief

The company continues to deploy relief supplies to support first responders and area nonprofits

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's is donating $2 million to support relief and recovery efforts in response to the unprecedented wildfires in Southern California as a part of the company's commitment to supporting communities before, during and after disasters. Lowe's donation will assist first responders and

nonprofits that are responding to critical needs like supporting evacuations, emergency shelter and distributing urgently needed supplies like water, N95 masks, air purifiers, ash sifters and storage.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in harm's way and with the tireless first responders who are battling the fires around the clock. Lowe's is here to help our resilient neighbors as they continue to face unprecedented destruction and begin the long road to recovery," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO.



Lowe's Emergency Command Center is closely monitoring the wildfires and community needs in order to route critically needed supplies to areas directly impacted by the wildfires and to the broader region impacted by power outages and poor air quality.



Visit Lowe's Newsroom for updates on Lowe's continued support. For wildfire resources, visit Lowes .

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes .

Media Contact

Laurel Waller

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

