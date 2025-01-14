Gennx360 Capital Partners Announces Key Promotions Reflecting Commitment To Team Growth And Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since joining GenNx360 in February 2019, Reece Zakarin has demonstrated exceptional sourcing, diligence, and analytical skills, along with strong leadership qualities throughout the process. He has played pivotal roles in several key investments, including Precision Group, Pacteon Group, Salford Group, B2B Industrial Packaging, and Miller Environmental Group. In his new role as Vice President, Reece will take on increased responsibilities in deal origination, execution, and portfolio management, further enhancing the firm's investment strategies and success.

Since joining GenNx360 in July 2021, Miles Williams has consistently exhibited dedication and a strong work ethic, contributing significantly to due diligence efforts, transaction execution, and portfolio oversight. He has been instrumental in investments such as ITsavvy and GenServe. In his role as Senior Associate, Miles will take on greater responsibilities in transaction sourcing and execution, as well as portfolio management, aligning with the firm's mission to invest in and grow middle-market industrial and business services companies.

"These well-deserved promotions highlight the exceptional contributions of Reece and Miles to the continued growth and success of GenNx360," said Monty Yort, Managing Partner. "Their dedication, expertise, and leadership have been invaluable, and we are confident they will continue to excel in their new roles."

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market industrial and business services companies. GenNx360 invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing value-enhancing operational and commercial improvements to accelerate growth, deliver efficiency and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include business & industrial services, automation & industrial technology, packaging products, equipment services, environmental services, niche manufacturing, and food ingredients/equipment/services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. .

