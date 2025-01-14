Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing Of Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results & Conference Call
GRIMSBY, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2025 -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024, after close of market of February 5, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.
Q3 FISCAL 2025 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
| Date:
| Thursday, February 6, 2025
| Time:
| 10:00 a.m. (ET)
| Dial-in numbers:
| Local Toronto / International: (437) 900-0527
|
| North American Toll Free: (888) 510-2154
|
| RapidConnect:
| Webcast:
| A live webcast will be available at ir.andrewpeller.com
| Replay:
| Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
|
|
About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario's Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia's Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.
