SERVPRO Ranked In Entrepreneur’S Franchise 500 For 40Th Consecutive Year

Gallatin, Tennessee, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in residential and commercial property cleaning, restoration and construction, has again been recognized as a top franchise opportunity in Entrepreneur magazine's 2025 edition of its prestigious Franchise 500.

SERVPRO has placed among the top 100 companies on the Franchise 500 list for the 40th consecutive year. Additionally, SERVPRO has been ranked #1 in the restoration services category for 22 consecutive years and holds the #15 overall spot on the 2025 Franchise 500.

"This recognition, based on comprehensive industry metrics and franchising criteria, is a high honor for our brand," said SERVPRO CEO Brett Ponton. "We take great pride in being named the best in our industry for the 22nd consecutive year.

“These accolades prove that our team continues to provide unrivaled support to our quality franchise owners and their engaged teams with industry-leading training, facilities and content, and it bodes well for the future of the brand.”

For 46 years, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 has been the most trusted and competitive ranking of franchises in the country, evaluating businesses on factors such as unit growth, franchise support, brand power, and financial strength and stability. SERVPRO's consistent performance has earned it a place in the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame.

SERVPRO ranks in the top 5% of all companies in the list according to size and growth, support and brand strength. Its more than 2,280 franchises across the U.S. and Canada (up 20% over the past three years) show consistent, strong growth year-to-year and exemplify why SERVPRO has spent 40 consecutive years in the top 100 on the Franchise 500.

“The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine.“This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success.”

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 2,250 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it“Like it never even happened.”

