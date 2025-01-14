Clearcost Health Partners With Tendo To Enhance Provider Search With Real-Time, Actionable Pricing Transparency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Partnership Enhances Provider Search with Actionable Pricing and Expands Access to Bundled Healthcare Services Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tendo, a leading healthcare software company, has partnered with ClearCost Health, a leader in provider search solutions with transparent pricing data, to integrate Tendo's Care Connect marketplace. This partnership enhances ClearCost's provider search with real-time, transactable pricing for bundled healthcare services, enabling navigators, TPAs, and ClearCost members to access care more efficiently and affordably.

"Partnering with Tendo enables us to offer a new level of service," said Chris Santas, CEO and Co-Founder at ClearCost. "Our users will benefit from fully transparent, guaranteed pricing and an expanded national care network, allowing them to make informed decisions and purchase care the moment it's needed."

Today, ClearCost's platform offers a highly customizable experience, providing users with real-time out-of-pocket cost estimates based on their individual plan design and spending. By integrating Tendo's Care Connect capabilities, ClearCost users will now have access to fully bundled, upfront rates for healthcare procedures, giving them the ability to purchase services directly within the familiar Clear Cost platform.

"By partnering with ClearCost Health, we're making healthcare not only more transparent but also transactable in a consumer-grade way," said Ben Maisano, SVP of Strategy at Tendo. "Together, we're empowering ClearCost members and navigators with market insights and the ability to seamlessly purchase care with upfront, transparent, and all-inclusive episode pricing- ensuring access to high-quality, affordable services across a growing national marketplace.”

About Tendo

Tendo, a software company recognized as one of Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2024, is reimagining what is possible in healthcare.

Founded by siblings Dan Goldsmith and Jennifer Goldsmith, the company works with leading health systems to deliver exceptional patient experiences, better clinical outcomes, and greater efficiency for patients, clinicians, and caregivers. Tendo's solutions bring continuity to healthcare's complex and disconnected landscape and insights to improve quality, health, and financial outcomes. With the recent acquisition of MDsave, Tendo is now able to offer patients a comprehensive platform to easily search, schedule, pay for, and manage healthcare services with transparent pricing. Learn more at and .

About ClearCost Health

ClearCost Health is a customizable provider search and price transparency solution. By offering accurate, real-time out-of-pocket cost estimates and quality provider data, ClearCost helps over 3.5 million members across over 150 employer and payer organizations navigate healthcare choices efficiently and cost-effectively. Learn more at

