Data Monetization In Healthcare Market To Reach USD 2,169.8 Mn By 2032 With An Impressive CAGR Of 18.47%

Data Monetization in Healthcare Market

Driven by AI, Cloud Adoption, and Advanced Analytics, the is Transforming Healthcare Operations and Outcomes

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Data Monetization in Healthcare market size was estimated at USD 472.7 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2169.8 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.47% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Accelerating Growth of the Data Monetization in Healthcare MarketData Monetization in Healthcare is witnessing exponential growth, which is due to digital technology advancements like EHRs, big data analytics, and AI. More than 85% of the world's large healthcare organizations adopt data monetization to improve efficiency and patient outcomes by 2024. As 70% of healthcare providers rely on cloud-based solutions, this provides for safe storage and advanced analytics for the delivery of personalized care and innovations in research. Such initiatives as the UK NHS's USD 2.15 billion EHR integration and OMNY Health's USD 17 million funding for real-world data solutions are the hallmarks of this momentum in the sector. Capabilities are amplified with AI tools like Google's Vertex AI Search in the face of the growing prevalence of chronic disease. The market is thriving with continued investments and a supportive regulatory framework that promotes interoperability and innovation despite data standardization and security challenges.Get a Free Sample Report of Data Monetization in Healthcare Market @Key Data Monetization in Healthcare Market Players:.Accenture – Accenture HealthTech Innovation.Informatica – Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud.Infosys Limited – Infosys Healthcare Analytics Platform.Innovaccer Inc. – Innovaccer Health Cloud..Microsoft – Microsoft Azure Healthcare APIs..Oracle Corporation – Oracle Health Data Analytics.SAP SE – SAP Health Engagement Platform.Optum (UnitedHealth Group) – OptumIQ..Cerner Corporation – Cerner HealtheIntent..Epic Systems – Epic Cosmos Data Network..IBM Corporation – IBM Watson Health..Allscripts Healthcare Solutions – Veradigm Network..IQVIA – IQVIA Real-World Insights Platform..Philips Healthcare – Philips HealthSuite Platform..McKesson Corporation – McKesson Decision Support Tools..Siemens Healthineers – Teamplay Digital Health Platform..GE Healthcare – Edison Data Monetization Solutions..athenahealth – athenaOne Analytics..NextGen Healthcare – NextGen Population Health Analytics..Cloudera – Cloudera Data Platform for Healthcare.Segment AnalysisBy MethodThe analytics-enabled platform-as-a-service segment dominated the Data Monetization in the Healthcare Market in 2023, accounting for a significant market share of 34%. This is due to the increased demand from healthcare enterprises to measure data trends more uniformly, which requires advanced computational and statistical capabilities. Advancements in the uptake of analytical solutions for product demand sensing in pharmaceuticals will facilitate retailers in realizing potential customers with minimal supply chain disruptions that have been experienced on account of customer behavior. Extensive usage in the pharmaceutical segment is further a growth driver of this segment.The embedded analytics segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR at 20% throughout the forecast period. This market segment is registering rapid growth since it allows data-driven decision-making by integrating analytics features at the application level. Embedded analytics improves customer interaction capabilities through data analysis, visualization, and management tools. These are highly in demand among SMEs as well as large enterprises, so this is another critical driver for innovation in the healthcare data monetization market.By Enterprise SizeIn 2023, the large enterprises segment dominated the Data Monetization in Healthcare Market, with a 67% market share. This is because efficient cloud infrastructure techniques have become widely adopted by large healthcare organizations to manage and protect huge volumes of structured and unstructured data. Large enterprises use data monetization to structure large volumes of data and derive measurable economic value that is in line with business objectives and operational requirements.The small and medium-sized enterprises segment will grow at the fastest CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. Increased adoption of AI platforms and cost-effective solutions in data monetization are driving factors for this segment. Rising volumes of data within the SME sector are further triggering the demand for standalone database systems, and digitalization in the healthcare sector will open opportunities for SMEs to implement advanced solutions. SMEs rapidly adopt data monetization by focusing on operational efficiency and cost reduction, creating simplicity for operations and optimal utilization of resources.Need any customization research on Data Monetization in Healthcare Market, Enquire Now @Key Market SegmentsBy Method.Data as a Service.Insight as a Service.Analytics-enabled Platform as a Service.Embedded AnalyticsBy Organization Size.Large enterprises.Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)By End-User.Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies.Healthcare Players.Medical Technology Companies.OthersRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the Data Monetization in the Healthcare market in 2023, with 34% of the market share. This is a result of the high adoption rate of big data analytics and the ongoing digital transformation in the health sector. In the United States, the market witnesses growth via services entrenching process transparency and is supplemented by government schemes for digitizing the economy.Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, due to rising cloud computing and artificial intelligence adoption, especially in this region. Growing investments by leaders in data centers and an ever-increasing health service number increase the size of the healthcare data monetization market even further. Furthermore, rising investment in data management solutions makes the Asia Pacific a prime growth location for the forecasting period.Recent Development.February 2024: Google Cloud introduced a new data platform designed for healthcare providers, enabling the monetization of patient data while ensuring compliance with HIPAA regulations. The platform leverages AI-driven insights to enhance diagnostics and streamline operational efficiency..April 2023: Microsoft Corporation and Epic Systems deepened their partnership by integrating generative AI into healthcare. This collaboration combines Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service with Epic's electronic health record (EHR) software to improve patient care, boost productivity, and strengthen financial integrity across global health systems.Buy Full Research Report on Data Monetization in Healthcare Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Data Monetization in Healthcare Market by Method8. Data Monetization in Healthcare Market by Organization Size9. Data Monetization in Healthcare Market by End-User10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Electronic Health Records [EHR] Market ReportHealthcare Predictive Analytics Market Report

