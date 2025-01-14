BAIBYSTM Announces A Breakthrough In Fertility Treatment With A Newly CE Marked IVF System

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The BAIBYSTM system represents a breakthrough in male fertility treatment. By combining advanced AI algorithms with machine vision technology, ideal sperm cells are autonomously selected at high magnification, according to World Organization (WHO) criteria. The system not only selects, but also physically picks up and isolates the ideal cells effortlessly within minutes, addressing critical challenges in current sperm selection procedures.

With male infertility accounting for approximately 50% of all infertility cases worldwide, and global sperm counts showing an alarming 50% decline over the past five decades with continued deterioration, BAIBYSTM' technology addresses an increasingly critical need in fertility treatment.

Founded in 2020 by male fertility specialist Dr. Nino Guy Cassuto and electro-optics expert Gal Golov, BAIBYSTM has revolutionized sperm selection for IVF procedures. The company's AI algorithms analyze living sperm cells at high magnification, autonomously identifying and selecting optimal candidates based on peer-reviewed morphology and motility parameters. This revolutionary approach standardizes the selection process while dramatically reducing procedure time.

The company is now preparing for commercial deployment across European fertility clinics and will conduct clinical trials during 2025. As BAIBYSTM enters this expansion phase and finalizes its seed funding round, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for IVF treatments across Europe, before expanding to the USA and Asia.

BAIBYSTM Fertility is a leading innovator in AI-powered fertility solutions, dedicated to improving IVF success rates through advanced technology. The company's autonomous sperm selection system combines artificial intelligence, machine vision, and micro-robotics to revolutionize fertility treatments. The BAIBYSTM system is designed to improve IVF success rates, reduce birth defects, and increase clinic throughput.

