Cherokee Federal Company Captures Five-Year Contract Supporting Marine Corps Consolidated Storage Program

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherokee Nation Solutions (CNGS), a Cherokee Federal company, today announced it has captured a $175.3 million competitive, small business set-aside contract to provide mission-critical logistics support to the United States Marine Corps Consolidated Storage Program through September 2029.

The new award, competitively solicited via SeaPort-NxG, demonstrates Cherokee Federal's steadfast commitment to supporting the warfighter and reinforces its role as a long-standing, trusted partner to the U.S. military.

“This opportunity underscores our unwavering dedication to operational excellence and commitment to supporting those who selflessly serve our nation,” said Clint Bickett, Chief Operations Officer at Cherokee Federal.“Our team is honored to stand on the frontlines of ensuring Marines are equipped for success, both at home and abroad.”

Over a five-year period, CNGS will deliver comprehensive warehouse, logistics and asset management services across 22 geographic locations worldwide. These efforts will ensure Marines are equipped with the right gear at the right time, supporting mission readiness and success.

With 370 employees driving operations from CONUS to OCONUS, this contract reflects the company's ability to deliver top-tier logistics and management services for Department of Defense partners. Through innovation and reliability, Cherokee Federal continues to empower mission success for the Marine Corps and beyond.

CNGS sister company, Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting, held this contract since January 2021 and helped create innovative solutions that improved audit readiness to over 99 percent by automating processes and limiting potential human error. The company provides coordinated logistical services, including streamlining and supervision of operations within Individual Issue Facilities and Unit Issue Facilities.

In September 2024, CNGS was awarded a $99.5 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract from the Marine Corps Logistics Command – Marine Depot Maintenance Command to expand modernization efforts through a variety of professional and logistics services. Services include supply chain management, global mechanic and technician support, inventory management and Care of Supplies in Service.

