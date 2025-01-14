The Doctors Company Assists Members Impacted By Southern California Wildfires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to disruption to member medical practices from the Southern California wildfires, The Doctors Company will defer policy cancellations for nonpayment for 90 days.

The policy cancellation deferment grace period applies to California members with either home or practice addresses in the impacted ZIP codes listed below, and it will run from January 7, 2025, to April 7, 2025. Additional ZIP codes may be added upon damage assessments.

"The Southern California wildfires are devastating. The Doctors Company is committed to assisting the state of California, our employees, and our members during this tragic time. Once the effects of the wildfires are assessed, our underwriters will work with any member who was unable to make policy payments due to the fires and aftermath," said Deepika Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of The Doctors Company.

The grace period is provided without interest or penalty to allow practitioners to care for patients and attend to their practices in the disaster's aftermath. Affected members should contact their agent or Member Services at (800) 421-2368 with any questions (press 1 for Member Services).

The Doctors Company is supporting impacted employees and encouraging team members to volunteer and financially assist victims through qualified nonprofit organizations.

"Tragically, the wildfires have destroyed structures and displaced thousands. We remain committed to supporting our communities, physician members, colleagues, and partners through this devastation," said Stephen Freedman, the Senior Vice President and Regional Operating Officer for The Doctors Company's Region I, which includes California.

Impacted ZIP Codes

90049, 90265, 90272, 90290, 90402, 91301, 91302, 91320, 91356, 91361, 91364, 91436, 91001, 91006, 91007, 91011, 91016, 91020, 91024, 91042, 91101, 91103, 91104, 91106, 91107, 91108, 91206, 91208, 91214, 91706, 91731, 91732, 91775, 91780, 93563

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors ), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment-with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg ), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems-over 110,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide-with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $7.3 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany ), YouTube ,

LinkedIn , and Facebook .

SOURCE The Doctors Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED