(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnstown, PA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been awarded a $51 million subcontract from IBM Corporation for work to support the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Energy, Installations, and Environment (SAF/IE). This contract, which extends through July 2029, continues CTC's longstanding contributions to the SAF/IE energy office, a partnership that began in 2008.
In this new phase, CTC will focus on developing, implementing, and providing strategic policy guidance and oversight to meet the mission objectives of SAF/IE and its various directorates. These efforts will span across the energy, resilience, water, and safety portfolios.
“This latest award highlights the expertise, commitment, and hard work of our entire team,” said Richard“RB” Brill, CTC Senior Director for Energy, Resilience and Sustainability.“We are proud to collaborate with IBM to advance SAF/IE's global mission while driving progress toward a sustainable future.”
Over the years, CTC has delivered proven program management processes and subject matter expertise to SAF/IE. The company has demonstrated forward-thinking performance in areas such as installation energy, resilience, water and utility management, mission assurance, strategic communications, and statutory and legislative affairs.
“This award maintains the long-term partnership CTC has enjoyed with SAF/IE and enables us to provide the resources the organization needs to achieve its mission,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO.
