(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VLN Reduced Nicotine Content Cigarettes from 22nd Century Is the Only Authorized Combustible Solution to Support the FDA's War on Smoking

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a tobacco products company that is leading the fight against nicotine and believes smokers should have a choice about their nicotine consumption, was featured today in a Washington Post news story ( ) addressing new policy activities that could reduce the health harms of smoking. The article focuses on a recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy proposal to mandate reduced nicotine content in cigarettes, which recently cleared review by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on January 3, 2025.

“While we are in the final days of the Biden administration, this policy – which may be the most ambitious and impactful smoking harm reduction policy in a generation – was originally jumpstarted in 2017 during the first Trump administration by then FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, a major proponent of smoking harm reduction,” said Larry Firestone, Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group.“We are excited to see federal policy continue to progress even as we continue to roll out the first reduced nicotine cigarettes commercially across the U.S., demonstrating that adult smokers who want this product can use it effectively to control their nicotine intake.”

The proposal is based on decades of clinical research underpinned by reduced nicotine content cigarettes manufactured by 22nd Century showing that adult smokers can control their smoking when using a reduced nicotine content cigarette in place of conventional nicotine cigarettes currently sold by the major tobacco companies. 22nd Century's VLN branded low nicotine cigarettes are the first and only combustible tobacco products to receive authorization by the FDA under its Modified Risk Tobacco Product designation and available at more than 5,000 stores across the country.

“While this may be a David-and-Goliath story, we are quickly moving ahead with an increasing number of retailers who are interested in not only putting our VLN products on the shelf, but also stocking their own or other brands of reduced nicotine cigarettes that we can manufacture or license using our proprietary tobacco strains, creating a new category in the market. Using VLN products mirrors the growing non-alcoholic beer and spirits segments in adult beverage as consumers seek alternatives to traditional products in those categories.”

“The FDA originally estimated in the first five years alone that 13 million smokers could benefit under this policy, a tremendous figure for public health across the country. Big Tobacco has tried to question whether this policy could be achieved on a commercial basis or suggest contraband cigarettes would be a major issue. 22nd Century has demonstrated that not only is this policy commercially viable, it is also effective at the primary goal – controlling nicotine intake and cutting smoking activity,” said Firestone.

