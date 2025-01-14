IANS Research And Artico Search Unveil State Of The CISO 2025 Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Research Reveals Majority of CISOs' Roles Expand Beyond Cybersecurity, Yet Only 3% See Compensation Increases Tied to New Responsibilities

Today, IANS Research

and Artico Search

released their State of the CISO 2025

Report , an annual research study providing deep insights into the evolving Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) role. The report examines job levels, compensation, board engagement, and job satisfaction, offering comprehensive data on the challenges and opportunities facing security executives today.

This year, more than 830

CISOs and other security leaders participated, and our ongoing collaboration with the CISO community helped contextualize the findings. To better understand the key trends and challenges reshaping CISO role, the report categorizes CISOs into three distinct segments based on their organizational influence and executive access:



Strategic CISOs (28%): Leaders who excel in both C-suite access and boardroom influence, frequently engaging with top executives to align cybersecurity with broader business goals.

Functional CISOs (50%): CISOs with significant influence in either the C-suite or boardroom but lacking consistent visibility in both areas. Tactical CISOs (22%): Often positioned as back-office technical practitioners, these CISOs face limited access to senior leadership and infrequent engagement with the board.

"With CISO scope expanding and evolving, security leaders continue to be viewed as business executives rather than simply technical leaders," said Steve Martano, IANS Faculty and Executive Cyber Recruiter at Artico Search. "Effective communication with senior executives has never been more important, as alignment between business strategy and security programming is essential for long-term partnership and success. This report demonstrates that board engagement and C-suite access is critical in shaping the future of a security program and a CISO's career."

Key Findings



The State of the CISO 2025 Report highlights several critical insights into the evolving role of the CISO, including:



Strategic Influence Yields Higher Rewards:

Strategic CISOs, who excel in C-suite access and board engagement, earn significantly higher compensation-57% more than their Functional peers and twice that of Tactical CISOs. They also report greater job satisfaction and career development opportunities.

Board Engagement and Visibility Matters:

CISOs with regular board access and executive visibility report significantly higher job satisfaction compared to those without board access. Currently only 47% of CISOs engage with their boards on a monthly or quarterly basis and 42% meet with their boards on an ad hoc basis, if at all.

Expanding Scope Brings Opportunity and Pressure:

The majority of CISOs are taking on responsibilities beyond cybersecurity, including business risk, IT oversight, and digital transformation. 3% of CISOs attribute their raise to taking on larger scope, while others see it reflected in merit increases. Career Advancement Opportunities Emerge:

Hybrid roles, such as dual CISO/CIO and external board seats, are gaining traction among experienced CISOs. These positions allow security leaders to expand their influence and command higher compensation.

"The CISO role is undergoing a seismic shift-they are no longer just security leaders but are increasingly pivotal business strategists," noted Nick Kakolowski, Sr. Research Director at IANS. "As their responsibilities expand into areas like business risk and IT oversight, the ability to align cybersecurity with organizational goals sets transformative leaders apart. Those who navigate these expanded responsibilities effectively are redefining the role as indispensable to business success, amplifying their influence and driving greater organizational impact."

For a detailed look into the findings,

download the State of the CISO 2025 Summary Report.

Survey Methodology

The 2025 State of the CISO Report is based on the fifth annual CISO Compensation and Budget Survey conducted by IANS Research and Artico Search. Data was collected between April and November 2024, with responses from 830 security executives across diverse industries, company sizes, and organizational types.

About Artico Search

Founded in 2021, Artico Search specializes in recruiting senior go-to-market and security executives for growth venture, private equity, and public companies. The firm's dedicated security practice focuses on finding top CISOs and other senior-level information security professionals across a wide range of industries.

About IANS Research

For security leaders navigating complex threats and business demands, IANS Research provides expert-driven insights and practical guidance. Our network of experienced practitioners, the IANS Faculty, offers on-demand expertise and support through our research, peer community, and tailored consulting services. Learn more at IANS Research .

