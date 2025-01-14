Internationally Recognized Life Science And Biomedical Conference Host To Help Combat Climate Change

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Keystone Symposia will now purchase carbon credits to help offset the estimated 1,230 metric tons of carbon emissions generated annually from the air of its invited speakers, internal staff, Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Board, and aid recipients. Additionally, those attending a Keystone Symposia event will be able to purchase carbon credits for their air-based travel when registering for a conference.

Keystone Symposia is now partnering with Terrapass... to reduce greenhouse emissions.

"Keystone Symposia has brought together some of the most brilliant minds in the world for decades," noted Jamie Baumgartner, PhD, the organization's Chief Executive Officer. "And while our conferences frequently result in new scientific collaborations that benefit society as a whole, we recognize there is an environmental cost that comes with so many speakers and attendees traveling long distances to attend in person. We hope our partnership with Terrapass sets an example in the industry and other scientific conference planning organizations follow suit."



Doing so would certainly be in the best interest of the planet. According to a study published in Nature , it's estimated the annual carbon footprint for the global event industry is similar to that of the annual greenhouse gas emissions of the entire United States, which is responsible for more than 10 percent of global CO2 emissions.

Terrapass CEO David Meckley applauds Keystone Symposia's example and agrees - those in the travel industry need to act now. "As the travel industry works to eliminate carbon emissions over time, sustainability leaders recognize the need to offset the travel emissions we still have in order to keep our climate goals within reach. Terrapass is proud to support the mission of Keystone Symposia by helping its attendees counterbalance the climate impact of air travel as they work to advance the frontiers of science," he said.

Keystone Symposia's carbon offset program began with its first conference of 2025: Precision Oncology: Emerging Technologies & Implementation, held January 12th-15th in Breckenridge, Colorado.

About Keystone Symposia

Founded in 1972, Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Silverthorne, Colorado, USA. Keystone Symposia convenes approximately 50-60 open, peer-reviewed conferences annually across diverse, multidisciplinary life science topics. These conferences bridge basic and clinical research, promoting translational advances with medical impacts. With a commitment to supporting the next generation of research leaders, Keystone Symposia offers scholarships, travel awards, and career development opportunities, fostering a diverse and inclusive scientific community.

About Terrapass

Terrapass is a social enterprise dedicated to reducing climate change and creating a more sustainable planet. It supports projects across the world that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, produce renewable energy, and restore freshwater ecosystems. Terrapass environmental products and services give businesses and individuals the ability to offset the environmental impact of their everyday activities.

