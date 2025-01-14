Sprout Social Recognized By Built In As A Best Place To Work For The Sixth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social management software, has been named as a best place to work in Chicago and Seattle by Built In's 2025 Best Places to Work Awards. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Built In has recognized Sprout as a top workplace. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

This recognition demonstrates Sprout's award-winning culture and continued leadership as a top workplace. With offices in Chicago, Seattle and Dublin, Sprout Social has a global team and supports remote, hybrid and in-person work.

“Sprout's culture is truly something to be proud of,” said Crystal Boysen, Sprout Social's Chief People Officer.“Our company is full of talented and collaborative people who bring their best to each other and our customers every day. This recognition reflects the unique environment we've built together, and I'm thrilled to see our team celebrated for the sixth year in a row.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris.“At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”

ABOUT SPROUT SOCIAL

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2's 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is the“always on” recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace.

Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: ...

Phone: (866) 878-3231

Investors:

Alex Kurtz

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email: ...

Phone: (312) 528-9166