(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kick. Sports Nutrition



BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the planned launch of its new“Better for You” product line, Kick. Sports Nutrition, exclusively on in Q1 2025. To ensure a strong debut, the Company has partnered with Pirawna, renowned experts in optimizing workflows to deliver impactful and measurable results.

The Kick. Sports Nutrition product line offers a diverse range of clean-label sports nutrition solutions, including protein powders, plant-based proteins, pre-workout and post-workout formulas, and hydration products. Designed to meet the needs of modern athletes seeking high-quality, personalized nutrition, these products support peak performance while aligning with dietary preferences and active lifestyles. This launch responds to the growing demand for natural, convenient, and affordable options in the rapidly expanding global sports nutrition market, which is projected to grow from $54.8 billion in 2023 to $103.3 billion by 2032, according to the IMARC Group.

“Building on the success of Edible Garden's Vitamin Whey advanced protein line, we are proud to introduce Kick. Sports Nutrition-an innovative range of products that deliver premium performance without the premium price tag, launching exclusively on Amazon,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden.“Today's athletes are different. They are not just about getting as big as possible as fast as possible, they demand personalized, clean-label options that enhance performance and prioritize natural ingredients so they can feel good about what they are putting in their bodies. Launching in Q1 2025, Kick. Sports Nutrition directly addresses these changing priorities with an accessible product line tailored to support athletes across various disciplines, from weight training and basketball to pickleball and cross-country running, meeting their needs for high-quality, affordable nutrition.”

“With over 20 years of experience shaping the sports nutrition industry and building iconic brands like Body Fortress, MET-Rx, and Pure Protein, I am excited to lead Kick. Sports Nutrition in redefining the standards for innovation. Our mission goes beyond simply offering products - we are dedicated to transforming the industry with groundbreaking,“Better for You” solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of today's athletes. Kick. Sports Nutrition is the right product at the right time, driven by a seasoned team ready to deliver the next wave of innovation.”

“The launch of Kick. Sports Nutrition is bolstered by a strategic partnership with Pirawna, experts in optimizing Amazon workflows to deliver impactful results. Their proven strategies, including programmatic targeting and aggressive competitor keyword optimization, ensure a strong and cost-effective market entry for the brand. By focusing on conversion efficiency and leveraging their position as a Verified Amazon Partner, Pirawna perfectly aligns with Edible Garden's mission to make high-quality sports nutrition products accessible to a broader audience.”

Jed Rawson, Co-Founder and CEO of Pirawna commented,“At Pirawna, we pride ourselves on being a transformative partner for trusted brands on Amazon. Our ability to optimize workflows, strategically target competitor traffic, and consistently drive impactful conversions sets us apart. With over $500 million in annual Amazon revenue under management and the backing of private equity, we bring expertise and innovative strategies that elevate our clients' presence in the competitive e-commerce marketplace. Our track record includes success stories in sports nutrition with leading brands like Quest Nutrition, LMNT, and Cymbiotika, setting a new standard for efficiency and growth.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company's Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today's health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for your options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts.

For more information on Pulp products go to . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to . For more information on Edible Garden go to .

A copy of the Company's latest corporate video is also available here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“look forward,”“objective,”“plan,”“seek,”“strategy,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...





Attachment

Kick. Sports Nutrition