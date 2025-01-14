All Indulgence, No Guilt: Death Wish Coffee Co. Brings Back Fan-Favorite Coconut Caramel For A Limited Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring the perfect harmony of decadent caramel and toasted coconut, this sweet yet balanced blend is the ideal option for those seeking a sweet treat without compromising on ingredients, quality or taste.

Sustainably sourced with Fair Trade CertifiedTM

Robusta and Arabica beans and free from artificial ingredients, Coconut Caramel makes for a clean, flavorful cup of coffee that can be enjoyed hot or iced.

"The pairing of coconut and caramel has proven to be a winning combination with both new and existing Death Wish Coffee consumers," said Michelle Gallo, Vice President of Marketing for Death Wish Coffee Co. "Coconut Caramel began as an online exclusive and quickly became our fastest-selling limited flavor release, so we knew we had to bring it back in a bigger way."

Coconut Caramel is available for purchase

in 9 oz. ground bags and 10-count pods on ,

Amazon , and in select retail locations including Kroger, Albertsons, and Safeway, to name a few.

The release of Coconut Caramel follows a series of recent flavor innovations from Death Wish Coffee Co. such as the relaunch of its Pumpkin Chai blend and the introduction of the brand's first Peppermint Mocha offering. Death Wish Coffee Co. also offers a core portfolio of Medium, Dark, Espresso, and a recently released Light Roast.

All of Death Wish Coffee Co.'s products adhere to rigorous standards that protect the environment and livelihoods of coffee farmers. For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co. and its full range of products, please visit and follow the brand on Instagram @deathwishcoffee .

About Death Wish Coffee Co.

What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now the number one Fair Trade and Organic coffee brand in the United States, and can now be found in more than 40,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee is the #1 Selling Fair Trade and #1 Organic Coffee Brand in the United States, according to SPINS MULO Scan Data in May 2024. Death Wish Coffee Company blends, including its Dark Roast, Medium Roast, Espresso Roast, and Valhalla Java, are always Fair Trade + made with organic coffee. For more information, visit .

*Source: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO, Shelf Stable Coffee and Grounds, Dollar Sales, L52W, W/E 5/19/24

