The Blind Evangelist Launches A Great Awakening Crusade

1/14/2025 9:02:28 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Blind Evangelist's ministry, It's Time for the Harvest, is a 501-C3 non-profit organization established in Preston, Maryland 2022

Website:

Ministry founder, William Tarbutton:
"Walk and surrender to His plan – It's a God thing."

Listen to the Testimony of The Blind Evangelist on 23 April 2024


For Ticket Sales visit

media Contacts
 The Blind Evangelist, William Tarbutton, at [email protected] , +1 410 829 0148

SOURCE Blind Evangelist William Tarbutton

MENAFN14012025003732001241ID1109089021


PR Newswire

