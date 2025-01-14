(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAR-T cell therapy for cancer first approved by FDA in 2017, has been heralded as potential 'cure' for cancers. Since then, more than half a dozen additional CAR-T cell therapies have been approved with impressive clinical responses from cancer patients. However, currently the

is suffering from several related constraints which are severely limiting immediate access to this potentially life-saving treatment.

CAR--T gene therapy manufacturing cost reduced by more than 70% and manufacturing time reduced by almost 90%

Post thi

"The current manufacturing crisis faced by the CAR-T cell therapy industry in particular and the cell and gene therapy industry in general is a global crisis. A global crisis warrants a global solution which is what we have developed. Our integrated manufacturing model ameliorates all the major constraints and provides efficient, compliant and speedy manufacturing of both, the viral vectors, and the CAR-T cell therapy products at global scales. Some of our partners only need help with production of viral vectors while others want us to manufacture their final CAR-T cell product. We are able to help any and all CAR-T cell therapy biotechs. worldwide with all of their manufacturing needs at dramatically reduced manufacturing costs. This has placed MedTherapy as a global leader in manufacturing cell and gene therapies as a CMO." commented Bikash Verma, MD, DVM, Chief Executive Officer of the company.



The well-known manufacturing constraints for this personalized treatment include long duration up to several weeks to manufacturing these treatments, acute shortage of viral vectors needed to develop the CAR-T cell therapy, supply chain constraints and the huge cost to manufacture often exceeding well over one hundred thousand dollars for each individual therapy manufactured.

MedTherapy's innovative manufacturing model is an end to end, full spectrum, fully integrated Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) for CAR-T and other cell and gene therapies.

Its model has dramatically reduced the manufacturing time and cost and overcomes the supply chain challenges which were even more accentuated during the COVID-19 pandemic. MedTherapy, is a global CMO with its manufacturing facilities geo-strategically located in metro-Boston, US, and New Delhi capital region in India. As a global CAR-T cell therapy biotech., and through its extensive global networks and partnerships in US, Canada, UK, and India, it has developed a global solution to a global manufacturing crisis ailing the industry.

"MedTherapy is poised to become a pioneering CMO which can meet the ever-increasing demand for manufacturing both, the viral vectors manufactured according to GMP, as well as, manufacturing CAR-T cell therapies. This is great news for CAR-T cell therapy industry. In addition, its ability to dramatically reduce the cost of manufacturing will be a boon for the industry especially the smaller to mid-sized companies which are often struggling to bear the huge manufacturing costs incurred in-house or through their CMOs."

said Dr. Knut Niss, former Chief Technology Officer for Mustang Bio, a CAR-T cell company based in Worcester, MA.

While other CMOs manufacture hundreds of different types of products and therapies, MedTherapy is one of the few if not the pioneering one which is offering its CMO services exclusively for CAR-T and cell and gene therapies. This distinction has placed MedTherapy as a global leader in its class.



About MedTherapy



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this message that are not based on historical or current facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Given the uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and should assume the Company has no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contact:

Vladimir Slepushkin, MD, PhD

Chief Technology Officer

+1 617-938-7082

[email protected]

SOURCE MedTherapy Biotechnology