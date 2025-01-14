(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Transition Assessment: Evaluating Developments, Achievements, and Future Prospects, 2010-2020 and 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agriculture transition assessment examines agricultural technologies' developments, achievements, and future prospects from 2010 to 2020 and 2020 to 2030.

Aquaculture utilizes advanced sensors and data analytics for efficient feeding and water quality management. Forestry operations are optimized with remote sensing and GIS technologies, aiding in sustainable forest management. These advancements lead to increased productivity, resource efficiency, and environmental sustainability across all sectors. Technology adoption is crucial for meeting global food demand and addressing challenges such as climate change and resource scarcity.

This study encompasses crop production, livestock, aquaculture, and forestry, focusing on the industry's production, development, distribution, and maintenance of advanced agricultural technologies. It evaluates how innovations in precision farming, livestock management systems, aquaculture monitoring, and forestry management tools have transformed agricultural practices. The assessment aims to provide a comprehensive overview of technological advancements, their impact on productivity and sustainability, and projections for future trends and opportunities in the agricultural sector.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Innovation Strategy: This provides valuable insights into the methods and innovations shaping agriculture's shift toward technology-driven sustainability. By conducting a thorough agriculture technology transition assessment, stakeholders can evaluate the challenges and opportunities that come with adopting smart agriculture solutions. Such an assessment enables policymakers, agribusinesses, and farmers to understand the environmental, economic, and operational impacts of transitioning to technologies that support efficient resource use, reduce emissions, and enhance crop yields.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The transition to advanced agriculture technology has led to developments in the sector, as key players utilize assessments to guide product innovation, market expansion, and strategic alliances. Companies have increasingly conducted thorough assessments of technology integration to meet sustainability goals, enhance efficiency, and support regulatory compliance. Partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures with technology providers and research institutions enable firms to implement cutting-edge solutions, from precision farming and AI-driven analytics to automated machinery.

Competitive Strategy: The agriculture technology transition assessment provides an in-depth smart agriculture analysis, highlighting the unique challenges and opportunities in each area. This assessment offers a comprehensive comparative analysis of the technologies in the market. Stakeholders gain a clear perspective on the competitive landscape by evaluating factors such as infrastructure readiness, regulatory frameworks, and technology adoption rates. This enables agribusinesses, policymakers, and investors to identify strategic areas for growth, align with global sustainability goals, and make informed decisions in adapting to a rapidly evolving agricultural technology market.

Developments in the Agriculture Technology Transition:



The period from 2010 to 2020 witnessed transformative developments in crop management software. Technologies such as FMIS, GIS, remote sensing, and IoT have become integral to modern agriculture, enabling precision farming and sustainable practices. As these technologies continue to evolve, they promise to enhance further agricultural productivity and resilience in the face of growing global challenges.

Between 2010 and 2020, precision agriculture witnessed remarkable technological advancements that significantly transformed crop production. From the early adoption of GPS for field mapping to integrating sophisticated farm management systems, these technologies have enabled farmers to optimize input use, enhance productivity, and improve sustainability. In the period between 2016-2020, the integration of wireless networks and IoT enabled continuous monitoring and data collection. This data could be analyzed in real-time, allowing immediate action based on sensor readings, enhancing crop health and yield.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Historical Overview: 2010-2020

1.1 Major Technological Developments in Crop Production

1.1.1 Precision Agriculture

1.1.2 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and Hybrid Seeds

1.1.3 Automated Machinery and Equipment

1.1.4 Crop Management Software

1.2 Technological Advancements in Livestock Production

1.2.1 Animal Health Monitoring Systems

1.2.2 Genetic Engineering and Breeding Innovations

1.2.3 Livestock Management Software

1.3 Progress in Aquaculture Technology

1.3.1 Aquaculture Monitoring Systems

1.3.2 Breeding and Genetics

1.3.3 Water Quality Management

1.4 Forestry Technology Innovations

1.4.1 Remote Sensing and GIS

1.4.2 Sustainable Forestry Practices

1.4.3 Timber Harvesting Equipment

2 Current State: 2020-2030

2.1 Technological Developments in Crop Production

2.1.1 Advancements in Precision Agriculture

2.1.2 Innovations in Crop Genetics

2.1.3 Integration of IoT and AI

2.2 Livestock Production Technologies

2.2.1 Smart Animal Health Monitoring

2.2.2 Precision Livestock Farming

2.2.3 Advances in Livestock Genetics

2.3 Advances in Aquaculture

2.3.1 IoT and AI in Aquaculture

2.3.2 Sustainable Feed and Nutrition

2.3.3 Innovations in Breeding Techniques

2.4 Forestry Technology Trends

2.4.1 Precision Forestry

2.4.2 Advanced Harvesting Technologies

3 Comparative Analysis: 2010-2020 vs. 2020-2030

3.1 Technological Progress in Crop Production

3.1.1 Precision Agriculture

3.1.2 GMOs and Hybrid Seeds

3.1.3 Automated Machinery and Equipment

3.1.4 Crop Management Software

3.1.5 Integration of IoT and AI

3.2 Innovations in Livestock Production

3.2.1 Animal Health Monitoring Systems

3.2.2 Genetic Engineering and Breeding Innovations

3.2.3 Livestock Management Software

3.2.4 Smart Animal Health Monitoring

3.2.5 Precision Livestock Farming

3.2.6 Advances in Livestock Genetics

3.3 Advancements in Aquaculture

3.3.1 Aquaculture Monitoring Systems

3.3.2 Breeding and Genetics

3.3.3 Water Quality Management

3.3.4 IoT and AI in Aquaculture

3.3.5 Sustainable Feed and Nutrition

3.3.6 Innovations in Breeding Techniques

3.4 Evolution of Forestry Technology

3.4.1 Remote Sensing and GIS

3.4.2 Sustainable Forestry Practices

3.4.3 Timber Harvesting Equipment

3.4.4 Precision Forestry

4 Achievements and Impacts: Case Study

4.1 Crop Yield Improvements

4.2 Enhanced Livestock Productivity

4.3 Aquaculture Efficiency Gains

4.4 Sustainable Forestry Practices

5 Challenges and Opportunities

5.1 Barriers to Technology Adoption

5.1.1 Crop Production

5.1.2 Livestock

5.1.3 Aquaculture

5.1.4 Forestry

5.2 Government Initiatives and Impacts

5.3 Investment and Funding Trends

6 Recommendation and Conclusion

6.1 Recommendations

6.1.1 Recommendation for Policymakers

6.1.2 Recommendation for Technology Providers

6.1.3 Recommendations for End Users

7 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900