Big Lots Leases Available For Sale Nationwide

Boston, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers , the global asset experts, is offering Big Lots leases for sale nationwide.

The new-to-market stores are primarily located in shopping centers across 47 states and range in size from approximately 19,000 to 55,000 square feet.

All offers for individual or multiple location purchases are due no later than January 24.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for expansion-minded retailers to grow their footprint by acquiring well-located stores with long-term, below-market rents,” said Michael Burden, Co-Head of North America Real Estate Services at Gordon Brothers .“These spaces offer a seamless path to enhance their presence and serve new communities, making it an ideal time to capitalize on prime retail real estate.”

For additional details, including lease terms, please visit: info.gordonbrothers.com/biglotsrealestate .

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.



