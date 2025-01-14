Ibex Wave Ix Translate Wins 2024 CX Innovation Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered Solution Breaks the CX Language Barrier with Real-Time Translation of 150+ Languages in Voice and Text

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement solutions, today announced that ibex Wave iX Translat has earned the Customer Experience Innovation Award from TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine , for helping clients improve the customer experience.

“We are proud to be recognized by CUSTOMER Magazine with the Customer Experience Innovation Award for our leadership in leveraging Gen AI to redefine the customer experience,” said ibex CTO Andy Wilkens.“Generative AI is revolutionizing the customer experience landscape, and ibex on the leading-edge with transformative AI solutions that drive next-generation customer and brand interactions. ibex Wave iX Translate enables businesses to break language barriers, adapt to local accents and cultural nuances, and provide an exceptional customer experience.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific business needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. Leveraging ibex Wave iX Translate, agents and customers speak or type in their native language, which is then translated in real-time for understanding by both parties. This AI-powered solution enables two-way conversation in over 150 languages, improving communications and allowing CX organizations to better serve customers and cultivate stronger connections.

ibex Wave iX Translate is a groundbreaking AI-driven, digital-first customer experience solution within the ibex Wave iX solution suite, which is comprised of three strategic components-AgentAI, CustomerAI, and InsightsAI-and leverages cutting-edge Generative AI technology to deliver the next generation of AI and agent-assisted customer experience.

“Congratulations to ibex for receiving a 2024 Customer Experience Innovation Award. ibex has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

