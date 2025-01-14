Huntress And Forte Racing Unveil New Force At Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elite Security Team Backs Championship Contender in Iconic 24-Hour Endurance Battle









COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two teams driven by speed and precision are joining forces. Huntress , known for stopping threats at a record pace, is entering the high-stakes world of motorsport through a landmark partnership with Forte Racing at the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA . This collaboration puts the spotlight on the need to stay ahead of adversaries, whether it's hackers or rivals on the track. As Forte Racing's IMSA WeatherTech Lamborghini GTD entry tackles the grueling 24-hour endurance race, Huntress highlights the critical need for every business to outpace hackers with the same tactical expertise, split-second decisions, and round-the-clock expertise needed to win race after race.

“This high-octane partnership between Huntress and Forte Racing centers on a shared passion for innovation, performance, and exceeding expectations-without compromise,” said Shane Seneviratne, Team Principal, Forte Racing.“Just as we push the limits of speed and endurance on the racetrack, Huntress is challenging the status quo by democratizing enterprise-grade cybersecurity for all. This collaboration demonstrates that high performance and accessibility can coexist, whether it's a Lamborghini engineered for power and precision or enterprise-grade cybersecurity made accessible to any business.”

“Cybersecurity and racing have more in common than you'd think,” said Kyle Hanslovan, Founder and CEO of Huntress.“Whether chasing hackers or shaving seconds off lap times, you need precision, quick decisions, and the right team to succeed. Our partnership with Forte Racing isn't just about a logo on a car-it's about embodying shared values of performance, innovation, and resilience. Together, we're proving that big wins come from the right tools in the hands of expert teams.”

The Huntress-branded Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 will be driven by a powerhouse lineup embodying the synergy between cutting-edge technology and a skilled team. This includes Rolex 24 veteran Misha Goikhberg, two-time IMSA WeatherTech Champion Mario Farnbacher, Big Machine Racing ace Parker Kligerman, and Lamborghini factory driver and former Formula 1 Toyota test driver Franck Perera, who boasts previous wins at the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona and 2024 Petit Le Mans in the GTD Pro class.

“The Rolex 24 at DAYTONA is a relentless test of both car and driver, demanding absolute focus and precision for 24 grueling hours,” said Parker Kligerman, NASCAR Driver and NBC Pit Reporter.“Knowing that Huntress is protecting our team from cyber threats off the track allows us to push the limits of performance on it. That peace of mind is invaluable, and it's a real advantage heading into such a competitive race.”

Where to Watch the Action

Catch the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA across multiple platforms:



Peacock (U.S.) & YouTube (International): Flag-to-flag live coverage starting Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Network: Coverage of the start and conclusion, airing Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 12 p.m. ET. USA Network: Additional coverage on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.



Additional information:



Follow Huntress on LinkedIn for insights on how to outpace the latest hacker tradecraft.

Learn more about Forte Racing and the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA . Follow Forte Racing on Instagram or tune into the live broadcasts to see the Huntress-branded Lamborghini in the wild.



About Forte Racing (Formerly known as US RaceTronics)

Forte Racing is a Los Angeles and Charlotte based Motorsport team, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, competing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series.

While the Forte Racing brand was created in 2023, the team is operated by Shane Seneviratne's US RaceTronics which was founded in 2005 to compete in the formula car Atlantic Championship. The team finished 5th in points its first year and ultimately amassed a total of 21 podiums, 7 poles, 5 race wins and finishing 3rd in the 2009 Atlantic Championship before the Series was put on hiatus. Seneviratne fully returned to racing in 2015 managing entries in the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo North American (LBSTNA) Series. The team won the Team Championship, Dealership Championship, Pro Championship and Amateur Championship that season. That success reignited Seneviratne's passion for racing and he relaunched US RaceTronics to compete in the 2016 LBSTNA Series. The team has won multiple North American and World Championships since switching to IMSA racing.

In 2023 the team expanded to include an IMSA WeatherTech GTD entry with their Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3, driven by Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli. The team finished the 2023 and 2024 seasons with four top five finishes in each season and included a 2nd-place finish at Indianapolis and VIR, along with a win at the 2023 season-finale Petit Le Mans and a 2nd-place finish at Petit Le Mans in 2024. The team finished fifth in the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship in its first two seasons, further solidifying their reputation as a rising force in the GTD Championship.

For more information on how to become a driver with US RaceTronics, learn more about the Series, or attend a race, visit .

About Huntress

Huntress is the enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution for all businesses, not just the 1%. With award-winning products developed by an industry-defining team of security analysts, engineers, and researchers, Huntress elevates underresourced tech teams whether they work within outsourced or in-house environments. A 24/7 human-powered security operations center (SOC) manages its fully owned security tech stack, and the Huntress team covers cyber threats through remediation with a false-positive rate of less than 1%. Huntress is passionate about breaking down barriers to enterprise-level security and giving back more than it takes, sharing tradecraft analysis and threat advisories with the community as they happen. For more information about Huntress, visit and follow us on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

