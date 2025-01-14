Health Care Service Corporation Co-Leads Solera Health Series E Financing To Expand Access To Quality Digital Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) John Santelli Transitions to CEO to Expand and Optimize the Company's Value-Based Digital Health Integration and Delivery Platform

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, today announced $40 million in new funding. The insider round is co-led by Health Care Service Corporation and includes Adams Street, Cobalt Ventures, and Horizon Mutual Holdings, Inc.

Existing investors back the vision and innovation roadmap that Solera has laid out to expand access to quality digital health care, improving clinical outcomes and significantly reducing costs. The company will utilize the funding to expand upon the Solera HALOTM platform, which includes the vision to build and implement the Solera HALO Cloud. The HALO Cloud will unite the Solera network of high-quality, value-based point solutions within the HALO Marketplace – simplifying the addition of hundreds of digital health applications for unprecedented access and speed of integration. It further facilitates efficient, cost-effective operational support for turnkey digital health programs for payers and employers.

Co-lead investor Health Care Service Corporation serves more than 23 million people nationwide through a broad portfolio of companies that offer products and services that empower whole-person health.“This investment is aligned with our mission to expand access to quality, affordable health care across the United States,” said Arun Prasad, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer & President, Diversified Businesses for HCSC.“The Solera platform has capabilities that allow individuals to more easily access the right health tech solutions at the right time based on their individualized care needs.”

With this funding, Solera's Interim CEO John Santelli anticipates a transformative impact on both access and cost of care – and he's excited to formally assume the role of Solera Chief Executive Officer. Santelli joined Solera in March 2024, following a nearly three-decade career at UnitedHealth Group (UHG). Leading a global team of more than 23,000 technologists and engineers as chief information officer of UHG, Santelli developed a strong background in enterprise architecture and foundational technology while spearheading initiatives that contributed to the company's reputation as one of healthcare's most influential technological innovators.

“I've been fortunate to have had a hand in some of the most exciting innovations in health care throughout my career, and similarly, at Solera we are building the next generation of digital health that is on-benefit and driving cost savings. This unique opportunity is why I've decided to join as CEO,” Santelli said.“I'm thrilled at the partnership and enthusiasm demonstrated by HCSC and our other investors, as it will allow us to fortify and expand our HALO technology and services, deepen our integration into our customers' operations, and deliver financial savings to payers and employers while improving patient access and outcomes.”

Building on Solera's 2024 Momentum

Solera's funding caps an impactful year marked by product expansions, partnerships and industry recognition. Solera added virtual specialty care to its platform, addressing high-cost specialty conditions. Soon after, it introduced solutions targeting cardiometabolic health challenges like hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes prevention and weight management.

Solera also formed a strategic collaboration with global professional services firm Aon, enabling employers to deliver personalized health experiences and engage high-risk employees with Solera's curated network of clinically validated resources.

This fall, Solera was named a Best-in-Class finalist in the Consumer Wellness category of the Digital Health Hub Foundation's Sixth Annual Awards, recognizing its innovative contributions to healthcare transformation.

These milestones culminated in a brand refresh that reflects Solera's deep understanding of healthcare needs and reinforces its role as a market motivator that guides organizations in the creation of strategic digital health experiences.

About Solera Health

At Solera, we're redefining and streamlining digital healthcare delivery with a value-based, on-benefit solution that measurably drives down the total cost of care. Our HALO platform integrates seamlessly with payers' on-premises operations, intelligently guiding participants to best-fit care providers via a combination of bespoke and curated digital health solutions with your own preferred apps-all in a single digital space. Together, we can untangle healthcare's web of inefficiencies, siloed information, and outdated systems. It only takes one. It only takes Solera. For more information, visit .

Contact:

BOCA Communications for Solera

...