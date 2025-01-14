Titan.Ium Platform Showcases Technologies Helping Network Operators Modernize Their Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Focus at Mobile World 2025 on advancing automation, strengthening security, and customer collaborations

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan.ium today announced its participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 focusing on its infrastructure technologies that provide network operators with next-generation connectivity.

At MWC, will be joined by (Hall 2, Stand 2G11) under the same Lumine Group ownership, which will showcase their complementary cloud-native wireless core and network technologies that reduce deployment complexity and accelerate time to market. The two independent companies share a commitment to driving innovation and providing technologies and services for network operators to deploy future-ready 4G and 5G core networks.

“MWC 2025 represents a pivotal opportunity for to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to modernizing networks, advancing automation, and strengthening security for our customers,” said Bruno Lacoste, CEO, Platform.“Through our participation and collaboration with we're not just doing a product display – we're presenting a vision for the future of telecommunications, one that's driven by innovation, partnership, and customer-centricity.”

presence at MWC 2025 will underscore four strategic themes.: Enabling operators to upgrade their infrastructure with cloud-native solutions that deliver scalability, customization, and faster time-to-market.: Simplifying network operations with intelligent tools that reduce complexity and operational costs.: Safeguarding next-generation networks with advanced, proactive protection against evolving threats.: Partnering closely with customers to co-create impactful, tailored solutions and provide reliable maintenance services for uninterrupted operations. booth at MWC 2025 will feature live demonstrations of its Cloud-Native Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) , 5G Core Solutions , and Carrier ENUM (E.164 Number Mapping) with DNS (Domain Name System) services . These technologies exemplify innovative approach to addressing the pressing challenges of modern telecommunications helping operators to achieve optimal network performance and differentiation.

As 5G networks evolve, DNS has become a cornerstone of modern signaling, playing a pivotal role in service discovery, routing, and ensuring seamless connectivity. Recognized as a leader in business-critical solutions, Platform offers advanced DNS capabilities that empower network operators to meet the complex demands of 5G networks. By integrating robust DNS solutions into its platform, ensures that operators can deliver highly-reliable, secure, and low-latency services, reinforcing the foundational infrastructure needed for next-generation connectivity.

To schedule a meeting and for more details about presence at MWC 2025, including live demonstrations and speaking engagements, visit Platform at MWC .

About Platform Platform is a leader in signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security software and services. Our solutions, which are deployed in more than 80 countries by over 180 companies, including eight of the world's top 10 communications service providers and all of the top five, are a testament to our industry leadership. supports any network, domain, signaling protocol, and infrastructure with advanced routing capabilities and a unified end-user experience. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Glenn Rossman

...

914-623-8354