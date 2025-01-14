MKS Instruments Receives 2024 Supplier Excellence Award For Innovation From Onto Innovation Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, was the recipient of the 2024 Supplier Excellence Award for Innovation presented by Onto Innovation Inc. The award was presented to MKS at Onto Innovation's first-ever of strategic suppliers held on December 4, 2024, in Santa Clara, California.

“We are honored by this recognition from Onto Innovation, which underscores the close relationship between our two companies,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS.“We take great pride in Onto Innovation's observation that MKS delivered unmatched innovation that contributed to Onto Innovation's success. This reflects the remarkable efforts of the MKS team to develop a customized NewportTM precision motion solution by engaging constructively with our valued customer to rapidly generate an innovative design and provide creative technical and application support.”

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies, including un-patterned wafer quality 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at .

