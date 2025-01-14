Access Announces Promotion Of William Prate To Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PEABODY, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world's largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced the of William Prate from Executive Vice President of Finance to Chief Officer. William succeeds CFO Stuart Brown, who will remain with Access in an advisory capacity.

William joined Access in January 2022, and has been responsible for global finance, pricing and real estate. He brings extensive finance experience, including ten years at Target Corporation and four years at Tennant Company, a ~$1B publicly traded manufacturing company, where he led their corporate finance and investor relations functions.

William commented,“I'm honored to step into this role and excited about the opportunity to help drive Access forward. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional service and value to our customers has been the cornerstone of our success. I look forward to continuing to work alongside this talented team to build on our momentum and achieve even greater results in the years ahead.”

“We are pleased to promote William to the Chief Financial Officer role at Access,” said Tony Skarupa, Access CEO .“His dedication, expertise, and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our information management solutions and provide our clients with the very best service. We also thank Stuart Brown for his service as Chief Financial Officer and look forward to his continued advisory support.”

About Access

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include offsite storage; digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, and archiving; and secure destruction services. Together, Access and Triyam , an Access Company focused on software for archiving electronic health records, have been named 16 times to the Inc. 5000; recognized several times by Newsweek, including with its America's 2024 Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and its World's Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 3 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

