Marius Pharmaceuticals Partners With US Specialists Management, LLC (“USSM”) Through Affiliated Urologic In-Office Dispensaries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marius Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on developing innovative therapies for testosterone deficiency, has partnered with USSM , an independent physician owned/controlled Management Services Organization (“MSO”) through their Urologic in-office pharmacies and dispensaries. USSM practices include Urology Partners of North Texas, Urology of St. Louis, Urology of Iowa, Arkansas Urology, and Tennessee Valley Urology. This USSM distribution model is for KYZATREX ® (testosterone undecanoate) CIII capsules, an FDA approved, cash only oral prescription drug that is used to treat adult men who have low or no testosterone levels due to certain medical conditions.

“The KYZATREX distribution model is unique because we circumvent large retail pharmacy chains and are a cash-only RX, allowing urologic practices nationwide to eliminate insurance burdens, commonly associated with testosterone,” said Polly Sawyer, Senior VP of Commercial Development at Marius.

In today's healthcare landscape, with rampant insurance company burdens, such as prior authorizations, USSM upholds the business model of in-office dispensing, while simultaneously facilitating patient convenience and compliance.

“With USSM's progressive ancillary focus, our goal is to maintain independence and create opportunities for our physician partners without sacrificing cash flow, administrative control, and patient care,” said Bob Yonke, CEO of USSM.“Our in-house pharmacies have been a significant component within our continued business growth.”

About USSM:

USSM specializes in clinic operations management and ancillary development/management allowing physician partners to focus on what they were trained to do, quality patient care. Their goal for their partner practices is to preserve independence, while maintaining control over patient care and operations. USSM has assembled a group of healthcare leaders with years of experience and knowledge that will assist you in accomplishing your independent practice goals, while allowing physicians to maintain control at all levels. USSM currently has approximately 200 providers under management in six states, and is in discussions with numerous Urology and other independent specialty groups across the USA to join the MSO.

About KYZATREX ® (testosterone undecanoate)

KYZATREX is a proprietary softgel oral formulation absorbed primarily via the lymphatic system (meaning it is not toxic to the liver) indicated in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone. The safety and efficacy of KYZATREX was demonstrated in a phase 3, multi-center, open-label, six-month study in 155 hypogonadal males between 18 and 65 years of age with documented hypogonadism, as defined by a below normal serum testosterone level (≤281 ng/dL) and at least one sign or symptom of testosterone deficiency. In the efficacy population (n=139), 88 percent of hypogonadal men treated with KYZATREX achieved a mean plasma total testosterone concentration (Cavg) over 24 hours within the normal range (222-800 ng/dL) on the final pharmacokinetic (PK) visit of the study at Day 90 (primary endpoint). Based on exploratory endpoints, patients who received KYZATREX reported improvements in quality of life, energy/fatigue, erectile function, intercourse satisfaction, and positive mood. The most common side effect reported in ≥2 percent of KYZATREX patients was increased blood pressure (2.6%). The safety and efficacy of KYZATREX in males less than 18 years old have not been established.

Please see additional Important Safety Information below, including Boxed Warning for potential increased blood pressure, for KYZATREX or visit .

About Marius Pharmaceuticals

Marius Pharmaceuticals strives to better the lives of men and women by focusing on therapies designed for hypogonadism or Testosterone Deficiency. Their vision is to holistically improve metabolic health and mitigate significant unnecessary costs to the global healthcare system. For more information, please visit .

Important Safety Information for KYZATREX® (testosterone undecanoate)



Use

KYZATREX (testosterone undecanoate) is a prescription drug that is used to treat adult men who have low or no testosterone levels due to certain medical conditions. KYZATREX is a controlled substance (CIII) because it contains testosterone. It is not known if KYZATREX is safe or effective in males younger than 18 years old. Improper use may affect bone growth in children. KYZATREX is not meant for use by women.

KYZATREX can increase blood pressure , which can increase the risk of having a heart attack or stroke and can increase risk of death due to a heart attack or stroke. Your risk may be greater if you have already had a heart attack or stroke or if you have other risk factors for heart attack or stroke.



If your blood pressure increases while on KYZATREX, blood pressure medicines may need to be started. If you are currently taking blood pressure medicines, they may need to be changed or new blood pressure medicines may need to be added to control your blood pressure.

If your blood pressure cannot be controlled, KYZATREX may need to be stopped. Your healthcare provider will monitor your blood pressure while you are being treated with KYZATREX.



Do not take KYZATREX if you: have breast cancer; have or might have prostate cancer; are a woman who is pregnant (KYZATREX may harm your unborn baby); are allergic to KYZATREX or any of its ingredients; or have low testosterone without certain medical conditions (e.g., do not take KYZATREX if you have low testosterone due to age).

Before you take KYZATREX, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have high blood pressure or are treated for high blood pressure; have a history of diabetes; have heart problems; have high red blood cell count (hematocrit) or high hemoglobin laboratory value; have urinary problems due to an enlarged prostate; have liver or kidney problems; or have problems breathing while you sleep (sleep apnea).

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking KYZATREX with certain other medicines can affect each other. Especially, tell your healthcare provider if you take : insulin; medicines that decrease blood clotting (blood thinners); corticosteroids; or medicines that increase blood pressure, such as some cold medicine and pain medicines.



KYZATREX may cause other serious side effects including:



Increase in red blood cell count (hematocrit) or hemoglobin , which can increase the risk of blood clots, strokes, and heart attacks. You may need to stop KYZATREX if your red blood cell count increases.

If you already have an enlarged prostate, your signs and symptoms may worsen while taking KYZATREX. These may include: increased urination at night; trouble starting your urine stream; urinating many times during the day; urge to go to the bathroom right away; a urine accident; inability to pass urine or weak urine flow.

Increased risk of prostate cancer .

Blood clots in the legs or lungs . Signs and symptoms of a blood clot in your leg can include pain, swelling or redness. Signs and symptoms of a blood clot in your lungs can include difficulty breathing or chest pain.

Abuse . Testosterone can be abused when taken at higher than prescribed doses and when used with other anabolic androgenic steroids. Abuse can cause serious heart and psychological side effects.

In large doses, KYZATREX may lower your sperm count.

Liver problems. Symptoms of liver problems may include: nausea or vomiting; yellowing of your skin or whites of your eyes; dark urine; pain on the right side of your stomach area (abdominal pain).

Swelling of your ankles, feet, or body (edema), with or without heart failure.

Enlarged or painful breasts. Breathing problems while you sleep (sleep apnea).



Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the serious side effects listed above.



The most common side effect of KYZATREX is high blood pressure. Other side effects may include headache, joint or back pain, diarrhea, increased red blood cell count, anxiety, constipation, swelling of the legs, and increased prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels.

These are not all the possible side effects of KYZATREX. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Marius by calling 1-833-949-5040.

Keep KYZATREX and all medicines out of the reach of children.

See Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for KYZATREX.

