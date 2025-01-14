Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphate Ester Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The phosphate ester market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising use of phosphate esters in hydraulic fluids and drilling operations, their increasing application in pesticides and fertilizers, expanding industrialization and infrastructure development, the need for fire-resistant and durable textiles, and the growing demand for specialty chemicals across various sectors.

Key trends for the forecast period include the development of advanced coatings with enhanced performance characteristics, continued research and development in chemical technologies, the superior properties of phosphate esters, innovations in phosphate ester formulations, and ongoing technological advancements.



The growth in industrial manufacturing activity is expected to drive the expansion of the phosphate ester market. Industrial manufacturing involves large-scale production using machinery, labor, and raw materials in a systematic and often automated process within factories or industrial plants. This increase in manufacturing is attributed to rising global demand and the expansion of infrastructure and supply chains in emerging markets. Phosphate esters are crucial in industrial manufacturing due to their effectiveness as flame retardants, lubricants, and plasticizers, which enhance safety and performance in various applications. For example, a report from the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based non-ministerial department, revealed in July 2024 that UK manufacturers' product sales totaled $548.3 billion (£429.8 billion) in 2022. This represented a $36.22 billion (£28.4 billion) increase (7%) from $512.2 billion (£401.5 billion) in 2021. The food manufacturing sector was the largest contributor, accounting for 21% of total sales and seeing the most significant value increase, rising by $10.7 billion (£8.4 billion) (11%) to $112.77 billion (£88.4 billion). Thus, the rise in industrial manufacturing activity is propelling the growth of the phosphate ester market.

Leading companies in the phosphate esters market are focused on developing advanced products, such as high-performance phosphate methacrylate, which offers exceptional adhesion, durability, and flame-retardant properties. High-performance phosphate methacrylate is a specialized monomer used in advanced coatings and adhesives, known for its superior adhesion, corrosion resistance, and flame retardancy. For instance, in February 2024, Evonik Industries AG, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company, introduced VISIOMER HEMA-P 100. This unique phosphate methacrylate monomer delivers nonmigratory, long-lasting effects when incorporated into polymers, providing transparent flame retardancy, enhanced adhesion, and reduced corrosion. VISIOMER HEMA-P is versatile and applicable in wood, textiles, paper, direct-to-metal coatings, structural adhesives, waterproofing, and architectural cast PMMA, with its high monoester content ensuring optimal performance across various uses.

In February 2023, Solenis, a US-based specialty chemicals manufacturer, acquired the paper process chemicals business of Kolb Distribution Ltd., a unit of KLK Kolb Group. This acquisition allows Solenis to enhance its consumer solutions business by expanding its offerings and providing cost-effective solutions for EMEA pulp and paper customers. KLK Kolb Group, a Switzerland-based, includes phosphate esters in its product portfolio.

Major companies operating in the phosphate ester market are Exxon Mobil , BASF, Merck, Akzo Nobel, Eastman Chemical Company, LANXESS Deutschland, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Solvay, Clariant, Castrol Limited, Dow Chemical Co., Stepan Company, Ashland Inc., Croda International, Elementis Plc, SCHILL+SEILACHER, Colonial Chemical, GRI Group Ltd., IsleChem, Chempri Oleochemicals, Lakeland Laboratories and Fortune Chemicals Ltd.

By Type: Triaryl Phosphate Esters; Trialkyl Phosphate Esters; Alkyl Aryl Phosphate Ester; Other Types

By Base Material: Alcohol Based; Ethoxylated Alcohol Based; Ethoxylated Phenol Based

By Industry Vertical: Polymer And Plastic; Oil And Gas; Textile; Chemicals; Agriculture; Other Industry Verticals By Application: Lubricants; Fire Retardants; Surfactants; Hydraulic Fluids; Paints And Coating; Plasticizers; Pesticides; Hydraulic Fluids

