Matt Kimpel Is Promoted To CISO Of Magna5

Magna5, a trusted provider of cybersecurity, managed IT, and cloud services, proudly announces the of Matt Kimpel to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective January 1. In this new role, Matt will lead the company's cybersecurity initiatives, ensuring protection against the latest threats as well as facilitating regulatory compliance for clients in various industries.

Joining Magna5 through the of NetServe365 in 2017, Matt Kimpel has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical expertise. His contributions have been pivotal in bolstering Magna5's security posture and developing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored to client needs.

"We are thrilled to have Matt step into the CISO role, as this marks a significant step forward for Magna5's cybersecurity team," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "His deep understanding of the evolving threat landscape and ability to navigate complex challenges make him the ideal leader to guide our cybersecurity efforts."

Matt holds a degree in Network Security & Computer Forensics from Pittsburgh Technical College and is certified as a CISSP and CISM, among other credentials. As CISO, he aims to advance Magna5's security capabilities and support clients' growing compliance and regulatory needs.

"I am excited and honored to assume the CISO role at Magna5," said Matt Kimpel. "My goal is to build on the strong cybersecurity foundation we've established to not only protect our clients' data but also to empower them with the tools and insights necessary to thrive today's complex security environment."

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides managed IT services , cybersecurity , private and public cloud hosting , backup and disaster recovery , and other advanced IT services to SMB, mid-market, and enterprise customers, including leaders in education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit .



