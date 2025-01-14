Common Dividend Declared By NNN REIT, Inc.
Date
1/14/2025 8:32:07 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN ), a Real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share payable February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2025. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 35 or more consecutive years.
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned 3,549 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years. For more information on the company, visit
.
SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14012025003732001241ID1109088872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.