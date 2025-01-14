Common Dividend Declared By NNN REIT, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, (NYSE: NNN ), a trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share payable February 14, 2025 to of record as of January 31, 2025. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 35 or more consecutive years.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned 3,549 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years. For more information on the company, visit

