IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Stock2me Podcast Featuring Seth Farbman, Chairman Of Vstock Transfer

The Stock2Me Podcast showcases a diverse lineup of companies and individuals who are transforming traditional business practices within their industries. The latest episode features an insightful discussion with Seth Farbman , Chairman and President of VStock Transfer , a stock transfer firm serving private companies, IPOs and issuers listed on the NYSE American, NASDAQ and OTC Markets.

Farbman began the discussion by explaining the unique ways that VStock Transfer supports companies during the IPO journey, as well as providing some tips to companies preparing to list.

“VStock Transfer is unique, because we can do as much handholding or as little handholding as necessary. There's this misconception that, when a company is going public, the CEO has it all figured out. What I find is that, while they may be fantastic at running their company, the business of being a public company is an entirely different full-time job. That's why we like to educate people about what's required.”

“When going public, companies need to do a great job communicating with the shareholders and managing their expectations... It behooves a company to provide the shareholder base with the right updates, teach them how to transfer the shares electronically to their brokerage accounts or gift them to others, etc. In order to be successful, you've got to be consistent in your messaging. That's something that, in today's world, is expected.”

He also discussed current trends in the IPO market.

“If I had to pinpoint a specific trend, I would say that, over the last six to nine months, we have seen a tremendous amount of interest from foreign issuers – companies in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan. There's been a lot of late night and early morning Zoom conferences to speak to these teams. Looking to 2025, I think there's going to be an increased wave of foreign issuers looking to list on Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, to tell their stories to the world.”

Additionally, Seth highlighted how Sharemedia is addressing challenges in the investor communications space while sharing his personal business philosophies.

