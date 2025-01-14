(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

If you bought certain generic prescription drugs in the United States between January 1, 2010 and December 31, 2018, you could be eligible for money

Settlements have been reached with some generic prescription drug manufacturers in a lawsuit alleging that consumers paid artificially inflated prices for generic prescription drugs. To date, the Settling Defendants are: Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. and

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The lawsuit continues against all other Non-Settling Defendant drug manufacturers: Actavis, Amneal, Apotex Corp., Ascend, Aurobindo, Bausch, Breckinridge, Citron, Dr. Reddy's, Emcure, Fougera (see Sandoz), G&W, Glenmark, Greenstone, Lannett, Lupin, Mallinckrodt (bankruptcy), Mayne Pharma, Mylan, Par Pharmaceutical (bankruptcy), Perrigo, Pfizer, Sandoz, Sun, Taro, Teligent (bankruptcy), Teva, Upsher-Smith, Wockhardt, and Zydus.

The lawsuit was brought by many State Attorneys General challenging Defendants with unlawfully agreeing to fix the prices of numerous generic prescription drugs sold in the United States. As a result, prescription drug purchasers – including individual consumers - may have paid more than was necessary.

The lawsuit is not about – and does not question - the safety or effectiveness of any of the drugs at issue.

You are included if: (1) you bought a generic prescription drug manufactured by any one of the Defendants; (2) the drug is one of the drugs included in the lawsuit; and (3) your purchase was made within the specified time period for that drug (approximately 2010-2018).

A listing of the drugs and a more complete description of eligibility requirements is available at the website (AGGenericDrugs ) or by calling the toll-free number (1-866-290-0182).

The State Attorneys General have created a fund for the deposit of settlement money from current and future settlements ("Settlement Fund").

To date, Settling Defendants have agreed to pay $10 million into the Settlement Fund, $6 million of which is set aside for distribution and $4 million of which is set aside to reimburse the State Attorneys General for costs, as well as for expenses and fees, as approved by the Court. Money will not be distributed yet and will be distributed pursuant to a Plan of Allocation approved by the Court at a later date.



The State Attorneys General will continue to pursue the lawsuit against the Non-Settling Defendants, with the expectation that additional money from future settlements will be placed into the Settlement Fund for later distribution, including to individual consumers who purchased generic drugs involved in the litigation and who timely submit valid claims.

The claims process will open at a later date.

You will need to submit claim form(s) to get a payment, which will be made available to you via the website and other means at a later date.

To receive updates about this and future Settlements, including when a claim form is available, and instructions on what information to provide when submitting a claim, you should register on the website, AGGenericDrugs ,

or call the toll-free number, 1-866-290-0182.



If you do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and the Court's decisions.

If you want to keep your right to sue the Settling Defendants, you must exclude yourself ("Opt out") from the Settlement no later than February 13, 2025 .

If you wish to file objections or comments/concerns but still remain in the litigation (and thus be bound by the Settlement and the Court's decisions), you may do so by submitting them to the Court in a timely, appropriate manner, as explained on the website,

AGGenericDrugs .

The Court will hold a hearing on March 7, 2025

to consider whether to approve the current Settlement.

You or your own lawyer may appear at the hearing at your own expense, but you do not have to attend.

For more information:



Visit: Call: 1-866-290-0182

