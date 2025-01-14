Kratos Welcomes Ranking Member Adam Smith To Glen Burnie, Maryland Facility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Representative Smith Briefed on Kratos Erinyes, Dark Fury, Zeus and Other Kratos Hypersonic Systems

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, recently welcomed House Armed Services Ranking Member Adam Smith (D-WA-9) to Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services (DRSS) in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The visit provided an opportunity to showcase Kratos' latest achievements in advancing hypersonic systems, strategic systems, ballistic missile targets, sub-orbital research vehicles, sounding rockets, directed energy and laser systems, and to discuss recent successes delivering mission-critical, cost-effective solutions to support U.S. national security.

During the visit, Rep. Smith was briefed on Kratos' cutting-edge hypersonic programs, including the low cost Erinyes Hypersonic Flyer , Dark Fury, Zeus Solid Rocket Motors , and other Kratos systems and technologies, all of which exemplify the company's commitment to affordability, being first-to-market, and innovation. The discussion also highlighted Kratos' recent award of the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 contract , under which Kratos was selected as the prime for Task Area 1 Systems Engineering, Integration, and Testing (SEIT). This effort includes integrated subscale, full-scale, and air launch systems and services designed to affordably increase hypersonic flight test cadence, a critical need for advancing the nation's defense capabilities.

“Kratos believes in delivering more for less and is proud to showcase our systems that are pushing the boundaries of hypersonic technology testing to accelerate delivery of low-cost, high-performance solutions to the warfighter,” said Dave Carter, President of Kratos' Defense & Rocket Support Services Division .“The MACH-TB 2.0 contract is a testament to our leadership and dedication to addressing the Department of Defense's needs for rapid, reliable, and scalable hypersonic testing and development.”

Rep. Smith's visit underscores the importance of collaboration between industry and government in advancing technologies critical to national security. Kratos remains steadfast in its mission to deliver affordable, innovative solutions to support the warfighter and strengthen the nation's defense posture.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos President and CEO , said,“Kratos employees were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet and spend time with Ranking Member Smith, who we believe shares Kratos' philosophy of“delivering more and better systems for less”. I was also particularly pleased to spend time discussing with the Representative Kratos' now multi-year strategy and philosophy of investing Kratos' own research, development and innovation focused funds, to deliver affordable, hypersonic, tactical jet drone, jet engine and other relevant systems to the warfighter.”

