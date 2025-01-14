Inmar Intelligence Sharpens Focus On Healthcare And Martech With Strategic Divestiture

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINSTON-SALEM, NC, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leader in technology-driven solutions, announced the divestiture of its Solutions division to DHL Chain. This strategic move allows Inmar to prioritize its Healthcare and Martech businesses by continuing to drive innovation and deliver enhanced value to customers and consumers in these rapidly evolving markets, as well as offering an opportunity to build upon Inmar's long-standing leadership of returns solutions through DHL. Inmar retains and continues investing in its pharmaceutical reverse distribution business, including Rx Returns and Rx Recalls.

“The divestiture sets the stage for an even deeper focus at Inmar Intelligence. That focus will be centered on executing an even more aggressive innovation pipeline on behalf of the Healthcare and Martech customers in our network,” said Spencer Baird, CEO of Inmar Intelligence.“That innovation includes upgrades across every aspect of our commercial proposition, not just new or significantly enhanced products.”

Inmar is advancing Healthcare and Martech innovation to enhance safety, access, and affordability while helping brands and retailers drive consumer engagement and achieve even stronger loyalty. Both divisions continue to leverage cutting-edge data science and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.



Pharmaceutical Reverse Supply Chain Leadership : A major U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) contract, worth $62.9 million to date as part of a 5-year contract with a potential value of up to $224.9 million, underscores Inmar's leadership in pharmaceutical reverse logistics solutions.

Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance Expertise : Contracted with all major health system GPOs for safety and compliance solutions, including DSCSA. Inmar's serialization solutions are serving over 17,000 pharmacies nationwide.

Technology Investment : Development of AI-driven pharmaceutical supply chain, financial systems, and analytics services to ensure safety, compliance, and adaptability in a dynamic regulatory landscape.

Savings: In 2024 alone, Martech delivered over $11 billion in savings for consumers.

Personalized Incentives & Media : Inmar's Flex Offer technology delivers tailored promotions that match individual shopper behaviors, preferences, and purchasing patterns. Combining AI-driven insights with real-time consumer data, Inmar helps brands and retailers foster deeper loyalty and engagement.

AI-Driven Media Solutions : Inmar is at the forefront of leveraging AI to optimize both influencer marketing strategies and broader media campaigns. Inmar's Moments technology, powered by AI, delivers personalized campaigns at the most contextually relevant times, ensuring messages resonate with consumers. Inmar's recently released proprietary Commerce FitScore uses AI to match brands with influencers whose audiences align with campaign goals, driving measurable results for brands. Expanding Digital Incentive Networks and Retail Media : Inmar's recent partnerships with ADUSA and Axonet have extended its digital incentive network to an additional 2,000 grocery stores across 23 states and expanded its reach into the rapidly growing convenience store market, increasing consumer access to savings nationwide. Additionally, Inmar's retail media technology powers networks for retailers like Northeast Grocery, leveraging its advanced advertising platform to deliver measurable results for brands.

"Inmar Intelligence and DHL share a deep commitment to customer-focused innovation,” said Spencer Baird, CEO of Inmar Intelligence.“Because of that, we are confident that DHL will build even greater things on top of the Inmar Supply Chain Solutions foundation that we developed over time.”

The integration of the Supply Chain Solutions division into DHL Supply Chain highlights the enduring value of Inmar's reverse logistics innovations, as well as delivering a smooth transition for customers and associates, who will benefit from DHL's global logistics expertise.

Inmar Intelligence designs, builds, and operates reliable, dynamic solutions that create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces. As a trusted partner to brands, retailers, and healthcare companies, Inmar has been improving lives for over 40 years. Inmar remains committed to the innovation of its customers by saving consumers billions, enhancing healthcare safety, reducing friction in commerce, and finding new ways to leverage advanced technologies. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

