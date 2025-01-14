NN, Inc. Announces Second Consecutive Year Of Record-Setting New Business Wins

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New business awards of $73 million in 2024, bringing two-year total to $136 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced the results of its new business wins program for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Full-year 2024 new business wins were $73 million, exceeding the high end of the Company's guidance range

Record amount of annualized new business wins results for the second consecutive year

2024 new business wins were $73 million, 2023 new business wins were $63 million, 2022 new business wins were $38.5 million

New wins in 2024 were in the key focus areas of vehicle control, energy efficiency, electrical grid devices, and medical components

NN remains firmly on pace to meet its five-year $325 million new business wins goal, which is the key driver to growing organically to $600 million in sales at 13% adjusted EBITDA margins

NN's new business pipeline has grown to over $720 million and fully supports the 2025 new win program which is already underway

NN will launch new programs at a higher rate in 2025 and has over $60 million of prior wins in the last 2 years that are not yet incorporated into its sales run-rate

NN has over 50 new business programs underway with Q1 2025 launches; new business is accretive to the Company's gross margin rates, averaging 16% gross margin

Over the trailing two-years NN has captured $136 million in new wins across 300+ new program awards, and expects to win another 100+ programs in 2025 NN was recently awarded Cummins Innovation Award at year-end 2024 for its work on new products

Harold Bevis, Chief Executive Officer of NN Inc. commented,“We are excited to announce another record year of new business wins in our targeted growth areas. We have delivered a second consecutive year of record-setting commercial results. We are targeting this level of above-market new wins to achieve our five-year goal of growing to $600 million in sales and delivering 13% adjusted EBITDA rates.

A key pilar of the company's transformation plan has been to pivot back to innovation and growth. Coupled with best-in-class quality and great on-time delivery performance, we are climbing the ranks and becoming an elite and preferred supplier in our targeted areas.” Bevis continued,“We are attacking desirable high-value markets where our unique capabilities and distinct technical advantages can be put in place for true value. We remain committed to working with our customers and partners to strengthen NN's position as an innovative supplier of choice and delivery of value-added solutions for complex, high precision machined and stamped metal components and assemblies.”

Bevis continued,“We will continue this pace of new business acquisition into 2025 and 2026 and have a $720 million pipeline to support it. 2025 is off to a great start with the simultaneous launch of fifty [50] new programs during the first quarter.”



50 programs are launching from 11 plants in the US, Brazil, France, Poland and China combine to be $20.8 million of annualized sales For the full-year 2025, we expect to launch eighty [80] new programs of which seventy [70] have already been won

”Our $720 million of new business opportunities has grown more than 40% versus the prior year, and has several focus areas balanced across machined parts, stamped parts, plated parts and complex assemblies.”



Electrical Power pipeline $250+ million, Vehicle Control pipeline $100+ million, Fuel Efficiency & Hybrid pipeline $100+ million, Medical and Industrial pipeline $100+ million We have built dedicated teams in each area that we are focused upon

”We are solidly on pace to meet our five-year goal of capturing $325 million in new business wins, and in turn growing NN's revenue organically to $600 million. We also intend to acquire additional revenue above $600 million in certain areas, specifically medical and electrical, and look forward to updating the market with our progress as we win new business, grow our sales, and deliver expanded profits to drive shareholder value creation.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

