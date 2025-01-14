Science 37 Appoints Tyler Van Horn As CEO To Lead Next Era Of Patient-Access Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Strategist and Former Chief Commercial Officer Poised to Accelerate Access and Equity in Clinical Research

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 , a leader in enhancing patient access to clinical trials, announces the appointment of Tyler Van Horn as Chief Executive Officer. Formerly the company's Chief Commercial Officer, Van Horn's appointment follows his pivotal role in driving operational excellence and shaping the company's strategic direction to better prioritize client success – initiatives credited with driving growth for the company.

Since joining Science 37 in 2021, Van Horn has been a chief architect in assembling and empowering a team capable of matching or surpassing the testing standards and data quality of traditional clinical trial sites. By emphasizing the well-being and safety of patients through the delivery of convenient, at-home services, Van Horn sees Science 37 solving the most acute patient enrollment and study conduct pain points facing its clinical research clients.

“The future of clinical research lies in enabling therapies to reach their endpoints faster, gaining approval, and ensuring equitable, improved health outcomes for all,” said Van Horn.“As CEO, I am dedicated to supporting sponsors with our world-class research teams and innovative solutions. Our commitment to expanding patient access remains at the heart of everything we do, especially as we strive to reach underserved populations and drive meaningful change in healthcare.”

Van Horn's elevation to CEO positions Science 37 to seamlessly build upon the learning of past successes. It also redoubles the company's commitment to growth through purposeful innovation and enhanced solution delivery. By prioritizing the patient and study sponsors, Science 37 is leading the way, ushering in a new era of accessibility, diversity, and patient safety in clinical research.

