Braemont Capital Invests In TEC Services, A Leading Provider Of Essential Janitorial And Sanitation Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braemont Capital (“Braemont” or the“Firm”), a relationship-driven firm that partners with market-leading companies at growth inflection points, today announced its strategic investment in TEC Services, LLC (“TEC” or the“Company”), a premier provider of essential janitorial and sanitation services to the grocery and food distribution end markets. terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TEC's partnership with Braemont marks a transformative moment as the Company accelerates its strategic growth plans, leveraging Braemont's extensive network and deep expertise in scaling service-based businesses. The Company's leadership team remains focused on delivering high-quality solutions to its customers while thoughtfully exploring new opportunities for expansion, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Jared Agan, CEO of TEC Services, commented,“Since our inception, TEC has remained focused on providing exceptional service and maintaining the highest quality of standards for our customers. This partnership with Braemont will unlock new growth opportunities for our business, employees and clients, while staying true to the values that have guided us over our tremendous 59-year history.”

Robert Covington, Managing Partner of Braemont, said,“TEC embodies the qualities we look for in our partner companies -an exceptional management team, a strong commitment to quality and a customer-first ethos. We are thrilled to support TEC in achieving its ambitious growth plans while continuing to deliver the outstanding service their clients rely on. This investment reflects Braemont's dedication to building enduring value for market-leading businesses.”

Jeff Volling, Partner at Braemont, added,“We are excited to partner with TEC's leadership team to build on the Company's impressive track record and expand their capabilities to continue delivering exceptional, specialized services to their customers. TEC's dedication to quality, innovation and customer-centric solutions aligns perfectly with Braemont's values and investment strategy.”

BlackArch Partners served as financial advisor to TEC. Duane Morris served as legal counsel to TEC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Braemont.

About TEC Services

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, TEC is a leading provider of technology-driven, tailored janitorial and sanitation solutions with over a decade of experience serving the grocery and food distribution industries. Recognized for a commitment to quality and customer service, TEC specializes in maintaining safe, clean and compliant environments critical to these sectors. TEC offers customized services designed to address staffing challenges, meet audit requirements and enhance operational efficiency, enabling clients to reduce costs, improve performance and maximize productivity while ensuring optimal facility operations. For more information, please visit .

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in market leading companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: or .

