AKVA Group ASA: New Land Based Contract Signed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AKVA group ASA (“AKVA”) hereby announce that a contract has been awarded from Laxey EHF (“Laxey”) related to a module 2 of a re-use grow-out facility for Atlantic Salmon at Westman Islands, Iceland. The value of the contract is approximately MEUR 20. The realization of the contract and AKVA's delivery is subject to Laxey obtaining the necessary financing. This condition is expected to be met during March 2025. Dated: 14 January 2025

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 14 January 2025 at 14:00 CET.

