Xeriant Appoints Mark Sternberg, Successful Business Leader And Nanomaterial Applications Innovator

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Will provide expertise in Operations, Quality Control and Licensing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or“the Company”), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Sternberg to the Company's Advisory Board, effective immediately. Mark brings extensive knowledge and expertise in the design, development and manufacturing of functional nano-coatings as the former CEO of an industrial coatings company that was sold to a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the largest manufacturers of construction and industrial materials in the world. Over the past 30 years, he has patented nanomaterial products and manufacturing techniques for a variety of applications, including building materials.

“Mark's business accomplishments in the nanomaterials space, spanning from development and manufacturing to sales and finance, will ensure that NEXBOARD is successfully introduced into the green construction materials marketplace as a leading-edge building product,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

During his impressive career, Mark was a pioneer in producing nanodiamonds, the first in the U.S., which can be used for many industrial and biomedical applications, including metal coatings, polishing of semiconductors, ophthalmic lenses, lubrication, drug delivery, and energy production. He has worked with a number of technology companies as an innovator and senior executive in the area of nano-coatings, films, and submicron abrasive formulations.

“Xeriant has developed a transformative building product that has the potential to save lives and reduce property damage. I look forward to contributing to the rollout of NEXBOARD, their first product,” stated Mr. Sternberg.

NEXBOARD is an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite green construction panel generally made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to offer a more sustainable and durable alternative to traditional materials like wood and gypsum board.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVERTM brand, and includes NEXBOARDTM, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

For more information, please go to:

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as“will likely result,”“are expected to,”“will continue,”“is anticipated,”“estimated,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes” and“projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations

(561)-491-9595

...

