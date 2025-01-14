Qatar Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks In 'Final Stages'

(MENAFN- IANS) Doha, Jan 14 (IANS) Qatar's Foreign Spokesperson Majed Al Ansari confirmed on Tuesday that the ongoing high-level Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha have reached an advanced stage.

"I can confirm that the talks are happening at a high level here in Doha as we speak. We believe we are at a developed stage, possibly even the final stage. However, until there is an official announcement, we should temper our excitement. Nonetheless, we remain hopeful," the spokesperson said at a weekly briefing.

He emphasised that the implementation of the ceasefire will take place "immediately" once a deal is reached. "We do not have a specific time frame, but efforts are ongoing to finalize the agreement," he added.

"Qatar reiterates its position that Gaza must be governed by Gazans. We are open to all viable options that ensure a suitable and sustainable solution for Palestinians," he noted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported that the draft agreement under discussion outlines a three-stage plan.

The first stage includes a 42-day ceasefire during which 33 hostages -- women, children, elderly individuals, and those with health conditions -- would be released.

The Israeli military would withdraw from densely populated areas, allowing displaced Gazans to return to their homes in northern Gaza.

Additionally, Israeli forces would vacate the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egyptian border and the Netzarim Corridor separating Gaza's north and south.

By the 16th day of the ceasefire, talks would commence on subsequent phases, which include the delivery of urgently needed aid to Gaza and the release of a significant number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, the report said.

Over the past months, the efforts by mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have failed to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas since the first truce, which lasted a week between November and December 2023.