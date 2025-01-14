BCN Expands C-Suite With Strategic Promotions To Drive Continued Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its C-Suite with the promotions of Ryan Kelly to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Jeanne Duca to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These appointments reflect BCN's commitment to sustained growth, innovation, and further strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the industry.

Ryan Kelly, Chief Revenue Officer

Ryan Kelly, recognized as a Top Network & Connectivity Channel Leader for 2024 by Channel Futures, has been instrumental in driving BCN's exceptional year-over-year growth since joining the company in 2019. His efforts have significantly expanded BCN's revenue streams and solidified key partner relationships.

His extensive experience in channel strategy and partner development has shaped his vision for fostering deeper relationships with BCN's partners and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

"BCN's success is built on strong partnerships and innovative solutions," said Mr. Kelly. "I'm excited to expand on this foundation to deliver even greater value to our customers and partners."

Jeanne Duca, Chief Marketing Officer

Since joining BCN in 2016 as Vice President of Marketing, Jeanne Duca has leveraged her years of expertise in brand management and channel marketing to elevate BCN's brand presence and market influence. Her leadership has been recognized industry-wide, most recently, as one of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Massachusetts for 2024 .

As CMO, she will lead BCN's marketing strategy, focusing on brand innovation, digital transformation, and delivering compelling experiences to partners and customers.

"BCN is at the forefront of empowering businesses through technology," said Ms. Duca. "I'm honored to lead our marketing efforts as we continue to elevate our brand and deliver exceptional partner and customer experiences."

Driving Future Success

These promotions come as BCN continues to achieve strong year-over-year growth and deepen its valued partner relationships.

"I am excited about the promotion of these two fantastic executives to greater roles of leadership and responsibility. Ryan and Jeanne truly represent that great leaders come from outstanding people who care deeply for their team, customers, and business partners. Their collective leadership, innovation, and creativity will be paramount to driving BCN's continued growth," said Julian Jacquez, President and COO of BCN.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated U.S.-based communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer's needs uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of 100's of wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business. For over 30 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at [email protected] . .

