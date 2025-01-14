Lightspeed Transforms The Retail Experience With New Mobile Selling Application

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Selling on Lightspeed Scanner gives sales associates the power to close sales on the move; improving the customer experience and eliminating the friction of in-store line up's

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD ) (TSX: LSPD) (" Lightspeed "), the one-stop commerce empowering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences, introduces a new game-changing feature for retailers designed to eliminate the frustration of long lines and interrupted shopping experiences by enabling sales associates to complete purchases where the customer is. Selling on Lightspe ed Scanner – available on iPhone, is the latest Lightspeed innovation helping retailers create a more customized, frictionless experience for their customers.

With 39% of shoppers citing great customer service as the top reason they're willing to spend more–according to Lightspeed's State of Retail

2024

Report - this enhancement addresses two common pain points in retail: long wait times and inefficient service.

"This launch marks a pivotal moment for retailers," said Dax Dasilva, CEO of Lightspeed. "By closing the sale directly with the customer-no lines, no disruptions-retailers are meeting shoppers' needs for speed and personalization, all while creating moments of delight that turn transactions into lasting relationships."

Research shows that 42% of shoppers would be open to VIP shopping experiences such as skipping lines and personalized shopping recommendations. By empowering sales associates to serve customers end-to-end, Lightspeed helps retailers overcome challenges, ensuring that the shopping experience is fast, flexible, personalized and frictionless.

The new Lightspeed Scanner feature transforms traditional in-store shopping by allowing retailers to:



Queue busting: Streamline the shopping experience by letting customers check out where they are, avoiding the frustration of queuing at registers.

Maximize associate impact: Equip sales teams with the tools to offer personalized consultations, check inventory, and process transactions without leaving the customer's side. Sell seamlessly in any environment: Extend seamless service to diverse selling environments like pop-ups, events, or large retail spaces, offering flexibility and convenience.

"The new selling function on Lightspeed Scanner for X-Series with Tap to Pay has given our team peace of mind," says Cody Coleman, Owner of Do It Yourself Pest and Weed.

It provides a backup that is ready when the unexpected occurs, without the added cost of additional hardware. Plus, we now have the flexibility to quickly add an additional register when it gets busy in the store."

Lightspeed has consistently demonstrated its commitment to transforming the retail experience through innovation. With each new product launch, Lightspeed empowers retailers with tools designed for modern challenges. Recent advancements, like Retail Insights , improved inventory management through real-time tracking, and the enhanced Homebase integration offering a seamless solution for employee and time management, showcase Lightspeed's drive to push boundaries.

Lightspeed is not just adapting to the future of retail but contributing to its design, ensuring customers can stay ahead in a dynamic market.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD ) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

