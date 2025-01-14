Lux Urban Hotels Embraces The Future With Digital Currency–Powered Guest Experiences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guests staying at Lux Urban Hotels will soon have the option to pay for their stays using a variety of blockchain-based digital currencies, offering a seamless and decentralized payment experience

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: LUXH), a premier name in contemporary urban hospitality, is proud to announce an innovative partnership to enable digital currency payments to all nine properties in the Company's portfolio. By integrating blockchain-based payment solutions, Lux Urban is setting new standards for the modern traveler, who values convenience, security, and next-generation financial options.

Guests staying at Lux Urban Hotels will soon have the option to pay for their stays using a variety of digital currencies, offering a seamless and decentralized payment experience. By integrating blockchain-powered payment solutions, Lux Urban redefines the hospitality standard, combining luxury with the limitless potential of digital assets.

“The adoption of digital currencies aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unparalleled service and tailored experiences for our tech-savvy guests,” said Chief Development Officer Branson Elster, at Lux Urban Hotels.“As the world continues to embrace digital currencies, we are thrilled to be among the first in our industry to offer our guests the freedom and flexibility to transact in the currency of the future.”

In addition to accepting digital currency for hotel stays, Lux Urban is working with select outside vendors to establish a fully immersive environment that embraces digital-based transactions. From dining and wellness treatments to exclusive experiences, guests will soon enjoy a comprehensive cashless journey-from check-in to check-out.

By partnering with industry-leading blockchain and fintech innovators, Lux Urban Hotels ensures the highest levels of security, speed, and efficiency for every transaction. Guests can rest assured that their payments are as reliable as they are revolutionary.

This initiative underscores Lux Urban's commitment to staying ahead of trends and exceeding guest expectations. As digital currencies continue to gain mainstream acceptance, Lux Urban Hotels is proud to champion a hospitality model that embraces the future while delivering the exceptional experiences that our guests have come to expect.

About Lux Urban Hotels Inc. Lux Urban Hotels Inc. is a leader in modern urban accommodations, offering thoughtfully designed spaces, world-class amenities, and exceptional service across nine premier properties. With a commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction, Lux Urban continually redefines the standards of urban hospitality.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words“anticipates,”“believes,”“continues,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“predicts,”“projects,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, for example, statements with respect to the Company's ability to successfully finalize definitive documentation relating to the JV, ability to timely obtain all necessary consents to the JV, its ability to successfully launch the JV, the economic benefits to the Company with respect to the JV, both in its pilot form and any expanded form, its ability to improve its working capital and cash flow profiles, enhance its balance sheet and deliver organic revenue growth, scheduled property openings, expected closing of noted lease transactions, the Company's ability to continue closing on additional leases for properties in the Company's pipeline, as well the Company's anticipated ability to commercialize efficiently and profitably the properties it leases and will lease in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and belief concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company. There can be no assurance the JV will be consummated as currently planned or at all or that other future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results of performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in our public filings with the SEC, including in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on April 15, 2024, and any updates to those factors as set forth in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other public filings with the SEC, the base prospectus comprising part of the Registration Statement and when filed, the prospectus supplement filed with respect thereto. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations:

Jeff Ramson, PCG Advisory

Email: ...

Corporate:

Brandon Elster

President & Chief Development Officer

774-482-0248

...