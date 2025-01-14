Quicklogic Signs Agreement With Magenta To Expand Distribution Network To Turkiye And UAE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:

QUIK ), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, and ruggedized FPGAs, is pleased to announce that it recently signed a distribution agreement with Magenta Limited, a critical technologies and components supplier headquartered in Ankara.

This partnership will expand QuickLogic's presence across Turkiye and the UAE, reaching customers in high-demand sectors including defense, aerospace, and telecommunications.

"Partnering with Magenta allows us to bring our innovative solutions to key markets in the Middle East," said Owen Bateman, QuickLogic's vice president of worldwide sales. "Their local expertise will be invaluable in delivering our eFPGA & FPGA solutions efficiently and effectively to our key target customers and market segments in the region."

Volkan Tunarli, Magenta's, Managing Partner, noted, "QuickLogic's unique FPGA and eFPGA Hard IP solutions will be invaluable in the markets we serve, and we are very much looking forward to adding these products and capabilities to our current portfolio to enhance our ability to deliver high value to our extensive customer base."

This strategic partnership positions both companies well to drive technology leadership and innovation across Turkiye and the UAE through QuickLogic's state-of-the-art semiconductor solutions.

About Magenta

Magenta is a supplier of critical technologies and components in a wide range of countries, including Turkiye and the UAE.

The company focuses on a limited number of highly demanding industries and most of its solutions are custom designed and built per the unique needs of each customer.

For more information, visit magentatr.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit .

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED