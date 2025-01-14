(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement

14 January 2025

Announcement No. 2

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges has acquired share capital and rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold for share capital to be passed.

Morgan Stanley's aggregated position of shares and instruments is now 2,718,844 shares corresponding to 5.06% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / ...

Press

Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / ...

Attachments



Notification of major shareholding_Norges Bank_20250114 Major shareholder notification_standard form_Norges Bank