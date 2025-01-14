Putin's ascent to power largely shaped by his ability to solve crisis

(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin's ascent to power and his prolonged rule have been largely shaped by his ability to exploit crises, suppress opposition, and turn military setbacks into calculated wars of attrition. When Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first president post-communism, resigned unexpectedly on December 31, 1999, Russia appeared on the brink of collapse. No one expected the largely unknown acting president, Putin, to reverse the economic decline or to remain in power for decades. His campaign began by positioning himself as the strong, decisive leader in contrast to the weakened Yeltsin, who was often seen as a symbol of Russia’s decline. The same year, Putin faced the onset of the second Chechen war, which marked the beginning of his long tenure in the Kremlin. Over 25 years later, Putin's leadership has been marked by ongoing conflicts with Russia's former Soviet neighbors, most recently the shooting down of a passenger plane over Chechen airspace.



Putin's approach to war and politics, especially his involvement in Ukraine, mirrors his tactics in Chechnya—turning initial military failures into prolonged and costly wars of attrition that Russia can endure, but with a heavy price. Yet Putin’s rise was more due to his political maneuvering and his strategic alliances within the bureaucracy than any intelligence operations or martial prowess. Putin, born in Leningrad after World War II, came of age in a chaotic post-Soviet Russia and learned to navigate the complexities of survival in a society struggling with the remnants of the Soviet regime. His rapid rise to power was largely influenced by his close relationship with his law professor, Anatoly Sobchak, a prominent dissident who later became the mayor of Leningrad. Sobchak was not part of the Communist Party but cooperated with Soviet intelligence, positioning him as a reformist figure in post-Soviet Russia. Putin’s role as Sobchak's assistant, particularly in managing the real estate portfolio of the city, allowed him to build powerful connections in the new political and economic order.



While Western narratives often focus on Putin’s KGB background, his true political strength came from his ability to navigate and capitalize on the post-Soviet political landscape. During the 1990s, Putin’s work with Yeltsin’s inner circle and his role in maintaining stability allowed him to secure his position, ultimately becoming a figure with broad appeal across Russian society. Putin’s presidency was marked by his ability to suppress the oligarchy and military opponents, asserting the power of the state over individual wealth. His economic success was bolstered by the global war on terror, which led to a rise in oil and gas prices, fueling economic growth. However, despite this prosperity, Putin’s regime remained unstable, and the 2011 Moscow protests revealed the delicate balance he faced. These protests underscored a crucial lesson for Putin: crises, rather than periods of stability, were more important for maintaining control over his regime. In times of peace and prosperity, the public may demand more, threatening the very system Putin built.

