Panakeia Launches Panprofiler Colon, An AI-Driven Tool For Precision Medicine In Colon Cancer

PANProfiler Colon determines MSI/dMMR status in minutes from colon cancer tissue samples

Entirely digital, AI-driven molecular profiling tool for rapid decision making for personalised treatment

Registered for use in the UK and already deployed in multiple hospitals Blinded multi-site validation study to be presented at this year's ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in January 2025



Cambridge, UK, 14 January 2025 – Panakeia (“the Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven multi-omic biomarker profiling, today announces the launch of PANProfiler Colon, an AI-driven software solution for profiling of Microsatellite instability (MSI) and mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) entirely digitally and directly from Haematoxylin and Eosin (H&E)-stained images of colon cancer tissue samples.

Leveraging AI and proprietary insights into colorectal cancer biology, PANProfiler Colon is the second clinical product originating from Panakeia's PANProfiler multi-omic biomarker profiling platform. PANProfiler Colon is registered for use in the UK (UKCA-marked), while the PANProfiler platform is available for Research Use Only (RUO) and can profile biomarkers in over 30 cancer types for patient screening and clinical trials.

PANProfiler Colon is designed to determine MSI/dMMR status from H&E-stained images of colon cancer tissue samples from patients within minutes, accelerating the diagnosis process and empowering pathologists and oncologists to make treatment decisions leading to personalised treatment and improved outcomes for patients.

MSI and dMMR are hallmarks of colorectal cancer (CRC) and can identify cases of Lynch syndrome, also known as hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer (HNPCC). Testing for these markers has become routine clinical practice and is also key to informing downstream treatment decisions by oncologists.

Professor David Harrison MD, DSc, FRCPath, FRCPEd, FRCSEd, Professor of Pathology at the University of St Andrews, Director of iCAIRD and Consultant in NHS Lothian, commented: “PANProfiler Colon is the second profiling tool generated by Panakeia and its PANProfiler platform, the utility of which was explored by the Industrial Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research in Digital Diagnostics consortium.

“Receiving an early cancer diagnosis can vastly improve a patient's experience and treatment outcomes. We continue to be impressed by the quality of the results generated by PANProfiler's entirely digital molecular profiling. We look forward to continuing working with the team to uncover further time and resource saving solutions to benefit patients.”



Pahini Pandya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Panakeia, added: “The launch of PANProfiler Colon is another key milestone for Panakeia. We are committed to making precision medicine accessible across the globe and continue to deliver on this vision by releasing our second product for use in colon cancer MSI/dMMR molecular profiling.

“Our PANProfiler suite of solutions has the potential to revolutionise precision medicine providing an end-to-end solution for biomarker profiling across the drug discovery, development and clinical decision making pathways.”



The release of PANProfiler Colon follows that of PANProfiler Breast, with both products currently deployed in multiple hospitals across the UK.

Results of a blinded multi-site validation study of PANProfiler Colon will be presented at this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.

About Panakeia

Panakeia is a pioneer in AI-driven molecular profiling. The Company's AI-driven software provides comprehensive multi-omic information (DNA, RNA, protein, metabolite changes) directly from routinely used images of tissues and cells in minutes instead of days or weeks. The software enables same-day treatment decision-making in the clinic and fast-tracks drug development for biopharma without the need for time and resource intensive laboratory tests.



Panakeia's PANProfiler platform is available as a research use tool for patient screening in clinical trials. The Company's two clinical products for breast and colon cancers are built using the PANProfiler platform. These products are registered and clinically deployed in the UK with several more products in the pipeline.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Panakeia is focused on improving the speed and accuracy of pathology examinations for all patients.

To learn more about Panakeia's platform visit:



About the PANProfiler Platform

The PANProfiler platform is a powerful AI-driven suite of software solutions that can determine multi-omic biomarker status for thousands of biomarkers in more than 30 cancer types. Grounded in biology and built with cutting edge AI models, PANProfiler can determine biomarker status in minutes. This tool is available for Research Use Only (RUO) globally for patient screening and clinical trials.



